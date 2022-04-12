Who is Vecna? Stranger Things 4 fan theories explore Netflix show's "monster villain" 

Stranger Things has dropped its new trailer for season 4 and fans cannot keep calm over the possible theories that the trailer suggests. We also get a hint that a huge war is brewing and a new villain will be coming to the forefront for the latest season, the one that will bring the supernatural series to an end.

The new monster villain for Stranger Things Season 4 that we see in the trailer is called Vecna. Vecna is a once-human lich from Oerth who ascended to godhood, according to Forgotten Realms Wiki.

What is the Vecna?

The history of the monster is a little more complicated, albeit interesting, than other monsters because of the legends surrounding its origin. Most accounts state that the monster was originally a human wizard from Oerth. Others claim that he was a half-elf. After attaining extraordinary power, Vecna became such a powerful wizard that he started to fear for his own mortality. Thus, Vecna was taught by Orcus how to achieve undeath and later become one of the most powerful liches ever in existence.

Charlotte Miller @Charlot64327544 So I am putting this here so I can point back to it when the episodes come out, the villain who is threatening them from the upside down in the trailer is Vecna aka Martin Brenner (11’s papa) who has long been hinted/rumored to still be alive #StrangerThings4 So I am putting this here so I can point back to it when the episodes come out, the villain who is threatening them from the upside down in the trailer is Vecna aka Martin Brenner (11’s papa) who has long been hinted/rumored to still be alive #StrangerThings4

Theories suggest that Vecna may be featured in the upcoming season of Stranger Things as the new monster villain that we get a glimpse of in the trailer. Vecna is supposed to be a wizard turned monster, but none of the characters from the series have dabbled in any sort of wizardry.

But fans will remember that Will Byers’ character in Dungeons and Dragons is Will the Wise, who is a wizard. This suggests that Will may have some connection to the Upside Down. Moreover, both the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer seemed to seek Will out during Season 3, and Will was able to tell when the Mind Flayer was near.

clara :) MAY 6TH @tinytonis

- vecna and billy are somehow related

- el will regain her powers in that ice-skating place (idk its name sorry)

- vickie and robin: ‍ ‍

- either eddie or steve will d word in the upside down :( my #StrangerThings4 theories:- vecna and billy are somehow related- el will regain her powers in that ice-skating place (idk its name sorry)- vickie and robin:- either eddie or steve will d word in the upside down :( my #StrangerThings4 theories:- vecna and billy are somehow related- el will regain her powers in that ice-skating place (idk its name sorry)- vickie and robin: 👩‍❤️‍👩- either eddie or steve will d word in the upside down :(

Season 4 will also introduce us to a handful of new characters, including Peter Ballard. Peter is described as a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. There is some speculation around Peter on Reddit, and some of them believe that he could be Vecna.

Nice, Fish Time @BazoopaKazoopa #StrangerThings4 to say that i cried during the trailer would be an understatement, the cinematography, music and oh my god who is the new villain to say that i cried during the trailer would be an understatement, the cinematography, music and oh my god who is the new villain 😱😱 #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/V0tWLa14Np

In another theory, Vecna has the power to possess corpses, and in one of the scenes from the trailer we can see him standing behind Max when she is at Billy’s grave. Max starts levitating immediately after, which suggests that Vecna may have some connection to either Max or Billy or both.

If this is anything to go by then Vecna will be featured in the final season.

Everything to know about Stranger Things Season 4

kaz/aurora (derogatory) ☽☾ @lqvekanej i’m pretty sure it’s the vecna in the trailer, and the name on billy’s grave changes in the second shot. in d&d, the vecna can possess corpses, which is why it’s behind max at the grave. #StrangerThings4 i’m pretty sure it’s the vecna in the trailer, and the name on billy’s grave changes in the second shot. in d&d, the vecna can possess corpses, which is why it’s behind max at the grave. #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/UbepEL0nLo

Stranger Things Season 4 trailer has been released and it looks like there will be a promising ending to an even more promising series after running for four seasons. There is no doubt that this ultimate season will be packed with adventure and threat as the Hawkins kids fight the ultimate war that will save their town from the chaos it has been thrown into.

The trailer is a montage of scenes that give a sneak peek of what to expect in season 4. The trailer shows the town preparing for war and the kids gearing up to save the town once again. However, one of the main features of the trailer is the new villain that is seen, who, in all probability, is Vecna.

Netflix has announced that Stranger Things season 4 will be released in two halves. The first half will be released on May 27, 2022, and the second part will be dropped on July 1, 2022.

