When will 'Stranger Things' Season 4 release? Internet explodes as Netflix drops "004/004" clip

Netflix dropped the fourth clip of Stranger Things Season 4 on November 6, 'Stranger Things' Day 2021. The date is special as Will Byers went missing on November 6, 1983, in Season 1.

Previous teasers and clips focused on Hopper's return after being presumed dead in the last season or the horror aspect of Stranger Things Season 4. The "4/4" clip focuses on Eleven and Will's new school life in California.

Like previous seasons, most of Season 4 is expected to primarily take place in Hawkins, Indiana. However, the first few episodes of the upcoming season will deal with Eleven and Byers family returning to the town during spring break.

Eleven is even heard in the clip as she writes a letter to Mike, saying:

"We're gonna have the best spring break ever."

What is the significance of the numbers like "04/04" in the teasers?

Since the first footage of the fourth season in February 2020, Netflix has been labeling clips with numbers out of 4. The previous teaser released during the TUDUM event had "003/004," while the "Welcome to California" clip had "004/004" in its video description.

The numbers could signify that Netflix released the last of these short teasers ahead of the Season 4 premiere. However, a proper trailer can be expected in the future. Although some fans theorize that Netflix could be hinting at Season 4's release date being April 4, it does not seem plausible.

When will Stranger Things S4 be released?

While no official date for Stranger Things Season 4's premiere has been revealed, the upcoming season is expected to drop in July or October next year. However, Netflix could also finish up post-production quicker and drop the season in early 2022.

What does the "Welcome to California" clip tease for the upcoming Stranger Things Season 4?

Eleven and Will are seen adjusting to their new life in California. It is also established that she lies in her letters to Mike by upselling her current social and school life.

Eleven's diorama of Hopper (Image via Netflix)

Even though Eleven tells Mike that she has adapted to her new life, the footage showcases her taking a diorama as a potential submission for her school project. The model shows Jim Hopper at his cabin, and El will likely be ridiculed for taking up a project that is not age-appropriate for school.

Skating rink

The skating rink in California (Image via Netflix)

The teaser features a skating rink which could be where Joyce Byers or Jonathan is employed in California. Similarly, Will could have been enticed to take up skating, as a later shot shows him briefly skating in the ring.

Hopper sends Joyce a message and saves her from an attack at her house?

Guns being fired in potentially Joyce's residence (Image via Netflix)

Joyce is seen opening up a package that had a doll dressed in presumably Russian attire. This could have been a message sent by Hopper after he escapes the Russian prison to let Joyce know that he is alive.

Later on, a few glimpses could be seen where guns are being fired in what seems like the Byers family's new residence. It is seen that unknown assailants are firing at Mike and Jonathan. While not shown in the footage, Hopper might be the one to save them.

The authorities take eleven

The vehicles with the police van (Image via Netflix)

Official vehicles are seen escorting or chasing a police van. The second teaser showcased Eleven being held down by men who appeared to be agents of some authorized organisation. This could insinuate that they are taking her.

The previous clip also showed military presence, which sparks the theory that perhaps the military has found a new gate to the "upside-down" after the one at Hawkins was destroyed last season of Stranger Things.

Military presence in S4 (Image via Netflix)

Here's how fans reacted to the new Stranger Things "Welcome to California" teaser

Netflix's teaser for the fourth season of Stranger Things has been generating hype for the upcoming season since 2020. The latest teaser is no different as it boosts anticipation for 'S4' amongst fans.

KERISHA ४ @KeriReddy1D @Stranger_Things The fact that El is still keeping count of the days that she has been away from Mike!!! Some things never change 🥺 @Stranger_Things The fact that El is still keeping count of the days that she has been away from Mike!!! Some things never change 🥺 https://t.co/lhp1DkG32k

Sven @SvenLoncar @Stranger_Things Why has the bio changed to 004/004!??! @Stranger_Things Why has the bio changed to 004/004!??!

The Office Memes @OfficeMemes_ The stranger things kids once season 4 finally comes out The stranger things kids once season 4 finally comes out https://t.co/pTB0M62pGx

nancy @eightiesmileven SEASON FOUR MILEVEN MY BELOVEDS SEASON FOUR MILEVEN MY BELOVEDS https://t.co/w5pluHbB7r

sarah @milevendae stranger things fandom today stranger things fandom today https://t.co/bJhiVJFxBF

َ @vampiify *november 6th literally the worst day of will byers life*



stranger things fans every november 6th: *november 6th literally the worst day of will byers life* stranger things fans every november 6th: https://t.co/6X4oSIfP2U

HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty @keyon Is the kids in stranger things ever gonna get the chance to live normal chile Is the kids in stranger things ever gonna get the chance to live normal chile

The teaser will likely be the last before the streaming giant releases the main trailer for Stranger Things season 4. However, Netflix needs to drop multiple trailers to entice more viewers as the wait for the upcoming season has been exceptionally long due to delays in production amidst the pandemic.

