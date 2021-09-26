What is Creel House? ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 TUDUM teaser explained

On September 25, Netflix had its first global fan event, TUDUM, where they released a clip of Stranger Things 4. Since last season ended on a cliffhanger about Hopper’s fate, fans have been hyped about the fourth season ever since.

The teaser showcased at the Netflix event focused on a spooky house. The clip itself was titled the "Creel House". According to a teaser released by Stranger Things’ Twitter account, a 1959 newspaper mentioned this house as belonging to the Creel family.

What is the Creel House in Stranger Things Season 4?

The Creel House in Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser (Image via Netflix)

An article in Hawkins’ newspaper The Weekly Watcher from 1959 reported that the husband shown in the trailer, Victor Creel, allegedly murdered his family. The deceased members of the Creel family in Hawkins include Victor Creel’s wife, son, and daughter.

He is quoted as saying:

“I thought I was dying...so I was flooded with relief...but there was a sense of terrible grief, too.”

The present timeline:

Victor Creel in the 1980s (Image via Netflix)

Victor Creel was later imprisoned as a patient at Pennhurst Mental Hospital. He is expected to be in mental asylum in 1985, which is the current timeline. The clip also showcased some members of the kids’ gang, along with Steve Harrington, investigating the Creel House, led by Dustin Henderson.

Why is the Creel House important?

Creel House (Image via Netflix)

Like the Byers House in Season 1, the Creel House is expected to be a location where the veil between the real world and upside down is weak. This explains the lights flickering at the house, as in the first season.

Furthermore, similar to the crops in Stranger Things Season 1, the teaser showcased a rabbit mysteriously dying in front of the Creel house. It is also plausible that the Mindflayer monster from the Upside Down, who has psychic abilities, influenced Victor Creel to harm his family. The Amityville House incident seemingly inspires this.

What's the significance of the grandfather clock?

The grandfather clock in Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

The sound of the grandfather clock was first heard in the official announcement clip of Stranger Things Season 4. This could be hinting at the introduction of time travel in the series.

While the Creel House clip focused more on the house’s significance, the return of Hopper was explored in an earlier teaser. Stranger Things Season 4 might also give us a hint about the other subjects — like Eight and Eleven — of Doctor Brenner’s experiments.

In February 2020, Netflix dropped a teaser showcasing how Hopper somehow got transported to Russia after almost dying when he helped close the gate to the Upside Down at Hawkins. While the TUDUM footage did not showcase Eleven or Hopper much, later promo footage is expected to address that.

In 2017, Stranger Things creators, the Duffer brothers, stated that the show would have four to five seasons. So, the fourth season could potentially leave things on a cliffhanger like the previous one, as the series is likely to have one more season before ending.

