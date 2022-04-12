"What if Billy resurrected?": Fans discuss storyline as Max levitates in Stranger Things 4 trailer

Stranger Things 4 has dropped its new trailer and fans are losing their minds over the hints hidden within the trailer. There has been no end to the speculations and fan theories since it dropped, especially around Billy and Max.

Fans are flooding Twitter with their thoughts on the trailer and their expectations for the new season. Some have gone as far as to speculate that Billy may return for the next season.

Fans are flooding Twitter with their thoughts on the trailer and their expectations for the new season. Some have gone as far as to speculate that Billy may return for the next season.

Billy established himself as an antagonist in Season 2 of Stranger Things by bullying the kids and beating up Steve. Instead of getting a redemption arc next season, Billy's story became more complicated in Season 3. The development of the Hawkins hunk went downhill quickly.

Kass @kassiey8 is this billy resurrecting or max & billy being connected ?? so many questions 🥺 #StrangerThings4 is this billy resurrecting or max & billy being connected ?? so many questions 🥺 #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/fx2rkV5YFL

Although Billy did seem to redeem himself in the Season 3 storyline when he sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) from the Mind Flayer monster, everything he did leading up to that moment was despicable. To cut him some slack, he was possessed by the Mind Flayer for the majority of the season which makes it difficult to chart the development in his character and make any conclusive remarks about his arc.

What happened in Season 3?

Season 3 saw a showdown between the Hawkins kids and Billy, who was possessed and attacking El. It seemed like the kids were losing to the monster in Billy when El all of a sudden began describing the memory she had seen of Billy surfing on the beach while his mother watched, which happened to be one of Billy’s happiest memories. It managed to break through the Mind Flayer’s hold on him, and Billy's true self emerged for long enough that he could sacrifice himself in order to save El and give Joyce enough time to close the gate to the Upside Down.

While such an ending makes it seem that Billy could not possibly return in Season 4, the trailer for the upcoming season is making fans speculate otherwise.

While such an ending makes it seem that Billy could not possibly return in Season 4, the trailer for the upcoming season is making fans speculate otherwise.

What will Stranger Things Season 4 be about? Speculations around Billy being resurrected surface

Stranger Things Season 4 will be the ultimate finale bringing our favorite show to an end. There is no doubt that this season will be packed with action and adventure as the Hawkins kids will try and win the ultimate war and save their town from chaos.

The trailer feels like a montage of scenes that give a sneak peak of what to expect in the upcoming season. One of the main focus points of the trailer is Max levitating near Billy's grave and a new villain emerging in the Upside Down, which makes fans wonder whether Billy has been resurrected. If so, what kind of threat will he pose? Moreover, what is his connection with Max now?

Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things season four will be released in two parts. The first will be released on May 27, and after a small hiatus the second part will be dropped weeks later on July 1.

