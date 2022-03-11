Stranger Things season 4: 3 vital questions the Netflix show needs to answer

Stranger Things season 4 will premiere on Netflix on May 27, 2022, almost three years after the season 3 finale, and fans of the show are excited to catch up with the Hawkins gang and their war against the Upside Down.

Season 5 will be the show's final season, which means there are just a few episodes remaining to find the answers to certain long-standing issues. To genuinely be ready to wrap things up in the fifth and final season, the series should address a few concerns, particularly for the following season.

Stranger Things season 4: The burning questions

1) Is Hawkins the only place in the United States where one can access the Upside Down?

Stranger Things season 1 introduces us to the Upside Down, which comes as a shock to everyone involved.

In reality, Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, accidentally opened the portal to the Upside Down. In season 1 chapter 6 of The Monster, Dr. Brenner, played by Matthew Modine, sends Eleven in to make contact with the Demogorgon.

IGN @IGN In celebration of Stranger Things Day, Netflix has released the first official map of Hawkins, Indiana, which was created by artist Kyle Lambert. bit.ly/3BVsGjE In celebration of Stranger Things Day, Netflix has released the first official map of Hawkins, Indiana, which was created by artist Kyle Lambert. bit.ly/3BVsGjE https://t.co/F2WetelTqE

It's never stated how he learned about the Demogorgon, but it's clear that he did. Now, all we have to do is figure out why they chose Hawkins, Indiana as the location for their secret facility.

Of course, the reason could be as simple as no one expecting a secret government lab to be located in Hawkins, Indiana.

Kyle Lambert - Art @kylelambert The Stranger Things team tasked me with creating an illustrated Hawkins Map for The Stranger Things team tasked me with creating an illustrated Hawkins Map for #strangerthingsday So much detail went into this one, I hope everyone likes it! 🗺📍The Stranger Things team tasked me with creating an illustrated Hawkins Map for #strangerthingsday So much detail went into this one, I hope everyone likes it! 🚲🚓🏡 https://t.co/RsOUuu4Vzz

Is there a portal outside of Hawkins, or did the lab know it was the only way to reach the monster? We simply don't know.

2) Where have all of Dr. Brenner's test subjects gone?

The tattooed number 011 on Eleven's bicep led to her being given the nickname Eleven. Brenner's method of keeping track of his laboratory participants was cruel.

With a 007 on her arm, we first encountered Kali in season 2. Her tattoos aren't random because she has similar abilities to Eleven.

This implies that there are at least nine more people with supernatural abilities. Did they, like Eleven, just flee the lab? Brenner appears to have taken inadequate security measures, but what do we know?

3) In the Stranger Things season 3 mid-credit scene, were the Russians attempting to train the Demogorgons?

If we were writing this earlier, we'd be wondering if Chief Hopper, played by David Harbour, is still alive. But it isn't 2020, and we know he is imprisoned in Russia.

Now that we've gotten that out of the way, we can concentrate on the otherwise terrifying picture of Russian guards feeding a prisoner to a Demogorgon.

IGN @IGN Stranger Things Season 4 will uncover a Season 1 secret about Chief Hopper. bit.ly/3yTmEz8 Stranger Things Season 4 will uncover a Season 1 secret about Chief Hopper. bit.ly/3yTmEz8 https://t.co/VhGnRpHKgu

To begin with, how did they get hold of one? Is it true that they discovered a baby Demogorgon like Dustin found in season 2? Second, how will they use it? It doesn't seem like a Demogorgon could be taught to listen, but what do we know?

If that's the case, we have our suspicions that this has something to do with the Russian military, and we don't think things are going to turn out well.

However, none of these questions will be answered until Stranger Things season 4 premieres on May 27, 2022.

