Millie Bobby Brown's 18th birthday looks decoded

Millie Bobby Brown turned eighteen on 19 February 2022. She celebrated being an adult in full glam in a couture dress. Taking to Instagram, the Stranger Things actress shared pictures of her extravagant birthday dress.

Birthday girl Millie Bobby Brown wasn't done with a single couture dress, she went all out by giving her fans three bold, powerful, and glamorous evening looks. All three dresses were a part of her high fashion choices for her birthday bash.

More about Millie Bobby Brown's birthday looks

Posing in the back of a car, Millie Bobby Brown was seen sporting a strapless gown from Sabina Bilenko Couture's Spring 2022 collection. The sequined strapless dress was absolutely breathtaking.

The gown was in a periwinkle colorway and was chosen by her stylist Michelle Kelly. The gown had a keyhole cutout showing off her mid-riff area and a high slit which reached up her thighs. She paired the gown with a matching sheer cape. Keeping accessories to a minimum, the star only wore two sparkly hair clips in her hair.

Millie Bobby Brown changed into a second outfit during the night, which was also styled by Michelle Kelly. Brown was seen wearing a bright blue set, featuring a feather top and a miniskirt from David Koma's Spring 2022, ready-to-wear collection.

Her chic style didn't end there. Earlier in the evening, the Godzilla star was also seen in a cosplay look as Barbie and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi dressed as Ken. The vintage dress is from Annie's Ibiza label and is called The Goddess Dress. The star was wearing a blonde wig with a heavy makeup look done by @busterknight. The look featured a white dress with an attached corset to elevate the curves of the star.

The Enola Holmes actress was celebrating her birthday with her best friends and fellow cast members from Stranger Things, which included Noah Schnapp and Amybeth McNulty. She was seen hanging around with Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, during the party and dancing with her BFF Noah Schnapp on the song Personal by HRVY, who was also present at the birthday bash.

If this birthday party is any indication, we can expect more fabulous and glamorous looks from the actress in the future, both on and off the red carpet.

