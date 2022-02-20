When did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi start dating? Relationship explored as 'Stranger Things' star celebrates 18th birthday with boyfriend

Millie Bobby Brown, who stepped into adulthood on Saturday, February 19, celebrated the milestone with her 19-year-old boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The pair dressed up as Barbie and Ken as they took to Instagram to share snaps from the day to mark the occasion. Brown wore a multi-colored corset-style floral Annie's Ibiza dress while Bongiovi sported a white and brown floral collared shirt. They completed their look with Brown donning a long blonde wig and Bongiovi flaunting his sunflower blonde locks, which seemed to be real.

Sharing a selfie in their costumes, Bongiovi captioned it:

"Happy birthday barbie ily <3"

Brown responded to the post, commenting:

"Endless love."

Brown, along with a few snaps of herself, posted the same photo, captioning it:

"Hey Ken! [birthday cake emoji]."

Several celebrities, including her Stranger Things co-stars Matthew Modine and Noah Schnapp and Paris Hilton, wished her a happy birthday in the comment section of her post. She also received a wish from Netflix's official Instagram page.

A look into Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship

Brown first appeared on Bongiovi's social media profile in June 2021. The son of musician Jon Bon Jovi took to Instagram to share a photo of the duo sitting inside a car, captioning it:

"bff <3"

Two weeks later, People reported that the pair were seen walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New York City and it took fans no time to speculate about the two dating.

In July, Brown shared a sweet selfie of herself and Bongiovi posing in front of a sunset to her Instagram stories. Bongiovi also posted a photo from that same outing to his stories.

(Image via Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram)

On November 1, 2021, the couple went Insta-official as Millie Bobby Brown posted a photo with her boyfriend on her Instagram grid for the first time. In the blurry photo, Bongiovi placed a kiss on Brown's cheek while on the London Eye ferris wheel in England.

That same day, Bongiovi posted a photo of themselves enjoying their cups of beverages at a cafe. The caption of the post read:

"We’re starting a band send name ideas."

The couple spent the holidays together as Brown took to social media to wish her followers a happy festive season.

On Brown's 18th birthday, soon after posing for photos, the couple hit London's Cirque Le Soir nightclub with around 15 friends, spending two hours there. The group then headed to the Windmill Club for an hour before ending Brown's birthday night at three in the morning.

Brown with her boyfriend on her birthday night (Image via BackGrid)

Before Jake Bongiovi, Brown was rumored to be in a relationship with Jacob Sartorius and Joseph Robinson.

