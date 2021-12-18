Does Noah Schnapp have a twin? 'Stranger Things' star's family's wholesome TikTok reaction to his Ivy League college acceptance goes viral

On Friday, November 17, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp shared a TikTok video featuring his acceptance letter from the University of Pennsylvania. The clip also showcased Schnapp being ecstatic with his family about his acceptance to the Ivy League university.

The video featured Noah’s parents and his twin sister, along with him sitting in front of his laptop, glancing through the acceptance letter. His twin sister Chloe, as well as parents Mitchell and Karine, embraced Noah and started jumping with joy.

Netflix @netflix This video of Noah Schnapp learning he got accepted to college is the purest thing in the world. Congrats Noah!! 👏 This video of Noah Schnapp learning he got accepted to college is the purest thing in the world. Congrats Noah!! 👏 https://t.co/uJRZGueizw

While the 17-year-old Noah Schnapp did not reveal his preferred subject, he wore a sweatshirt from Wharton, the University of Pennsylvania’s business school.

Who is Chloe Schnapp, Noah Schnapp’s twin sister?

The Stranger Things star and his twin sister Chloe were born on October 3, 2004. Noah was reportedly born 4 minutes earlier than his sister Chloe.

While Noah Schnapp has garnered 12 acting credits since his debut on Steven Spielberg’s 2015 film Bridge of Spies, Chloe has garnered 945k followers on Instagram. Chloe Schnapp has also gathered a significant online presence on TikTok with over 1.7 million followers.

Both Schnapp siblings have their separate YouTube channels where they occasionally feature each other. Many of these videos share previously unknown details of their childhood. This includes a video titled, ‘How Well Does My Sister Chloe Know ME?,’ which has garnered close to 1.5 million views on YouTube.

The young Schnapp is also a budding entrepreneur who has set up her own online jewelry business, ‘chloebelle jewelry.’ The 17-year-old sells handmade jewelry like bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and anklets. Her online store also has a significant following on Instagram, clocking in at 40.9K followers.

While her brother Noah got accepted into the University of Pennsylvania, Chloe Schnapp is yet to reveal her university or the subject she plans to major in. However, it is also possible that the young influencer may focus on growing her business, which has gotten significant online traction.

