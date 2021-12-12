'West Side Story' box office: Unimpressive numbers have fans revisiting Ansel Elgort's controversial past

After being delayed because of COVID-19, West Side Story was theatrically released on December 10, 2021. Although the film has received decent feedback from critics, the same result is not visible in the box office numbers.

West Side Story's recently revealed box office collections show that it grossed $4.1 million on Friday while aiming for a $10 to $11 million over the weekend. However, there is a chance that the film could still grab a few awards.

Several theories have popped up online regarding the film's performance following the unsatisfactory opening day collection. One of those trending theories calls out the allegations of s*xual misconduct against the lead actor, Ansel Elgort.

The accusations against Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort was accused of s*xually assaulting a woman who unveiled her experience on Twitter and later removed it. She said that she had s*x with Elgort in 2014 when she was 17-years-old.

However, she later felt violated and suffered from PTSD. Elgort denied the claims in a deleted message, saying that everything was consensual.

Ansel Elgort arrives ahead of the Baby Driver Australian Premiere at Event Cinemas George Street (Image by Brendon Thorne via Getty Images)

While Elgort was fielding this accusation, other women also made similar claims against him, saying that minors were his common target before becoming a well-known personality. The decision to choose Elgort for the lead role in West Side Story was also criticized by a few.

The allegations emerged once again in 2020 during discussions about the Steven Spielberg directed musical after Elgort was cast and filming completed. It was impossible to cast someone else given that filming had finished. Spielberg and company have not yet responded to the allegations against Elgort.

About the new 'West Side Story'

Directed by Steven Spielberg, West Side Story is a romantic musical drama film and an adaptation of the 1957 musical of the same name. It features Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in the lead roles.

The film’s dance sequences have been choreographed by Justin Peck and were short primarily in New York and New Jersey. The film’s world premiere was held on November 29, 2021, at New York’s Rose Theater and has been praised for its direction, screenplay, performances, and musical numbers.

