Carrots X Champion collab: Price, where to buy and more about the collection

Carrots and Champion have teamed together to create the perfect combination of streetwear and athletics. The creative pair have come up with an exotic capsule collection that is largely influenced by the playful veggie decorations.

The Carrots x Champion SS22 fashion and footwear collection encompasses a wide range of items, whose prices vary from $25 to $80. If you like carrots, this is the collection for you. Choose your favorites from Champion's e-commerce website, where all of the pieces are available for purchase.

Carrots x Champion’s collab embellished with playful veggie creations

The collab’s exclusive edition has its own notability as it features Anwar Carrots' recently developed "reverse weave" style and marries its on-the-go spirit of street style with Champion's premium athletic wear.

Accompanied by the star-studded lookbook, the Carrots x Champion’s Spring Summer 2022 campaign features hip-hop artist Larry June, actress Hayley Law, and budding NFT artist Steven Rea.

Under their joint capsule, they provide regular t-shirts, casual hoodies, relaxed shorts, slides, university slippers, reverse weave joggers, and script logo bucket hats. The collection also comes in a wide selection of hues, including black, purple, orange, white, and oxford gray.

Items offered under the capsule collection

Champion x Carrots hoodies in orange, purple, and black colors are part of the new collection, taking your street style to the next level. The heavyweight fleece outerwear is constructed with a mushy, brushed inner and is adorned with Anwar Carrots' amusing carrot illustrations.

Then there is the double-needle construction with ribbed side panels for movement and a long-lasting build. Further, the ribbed cuffs and waistline create that perfect fit. A front Kanga pocket has been added to the hoodies for increased usefulness.

The spicy orange toned joggers are the most outstanding part of this capsule. Emblazoned with Champion and Carrots’ script logos, the bottoms are made more utilitarian with extra pockets and drawstring fastenings.

Then comes Carrots’ reverse weave cut-off shorts created with black and orange color options. For enhanced mobility, these bottoms have a characteristic ribbed gusset. The standard men's fit pieces include a ribbed waistband and drawcord for a better fit and are detailed with cut-off raw-edges.

The collaboration included attractive university slippers in two color choices: black and gray. The plush jersey uppers of the slippers feature a tiny pouch pocket and a drawcord, inspired by Carrots' renowned sweatshirt.

Carrots C logos and micropatches are also used for ornamentation, thereby making it more appealing. The slippers are also accented with a Champion script insignia on the heel tabs.

The Men's Carrots IPO slides are next on the list. The black, gray, and orange hues of these casual slides are available. The brushed strap lining on the slides is constructed of lightweight polyurethane for next-to-skin comfort. The upper straps are further embellished with tempting designs and raised Carrots C insignia.

Lastly, the brilliantly-colored orange and green bucket hats are ornamented with miniature patches of carrots, along with Champion’s branding on the front.

Edited by Saman