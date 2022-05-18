Where to buy Peanuts x Converse footwear collection? Release date and more about Woodstock edition

Peanuts' protagonists have featured on a variety of sneaker designs over the decades, notably PUMA, Diadora, and Vans, evoking nostalgic sentiments in most sneakerheads. Converse seems to be next in line, having teamed up with Peanuts for a large joint assortment. The duo have worked closely for their special Woodstock edition.

The Peanuts X Converse Woodstock footwear lineup is slated to hit the shelves on May 24, 2022, at 10.00 am EDT. All of the wacky silhouettes will be priced between $70 to $100, so they are certainly affordable for those interested. Grab your favorites through Converse's online store.

The collab’s description on the Converse website reads:

“Converse teams up with the iconic comic strip to bring some lighthearted positivity to the world. This limited-edition Chuck Taylor All-Star design features Charlie Brown, Snoopy and all the characters you know in love on the classic canvas. Get nostalgic with Converse x Peanuts Chucks.”

Peanuts x Converse sneakers collection celebrates the singing bird Woodstock

All-Star Chuck 70 silhouettes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Charles Schulz designed Woodstock, the yellow whistling bird, as well as a long-time fluttering buddy of Snoopy, in response to the booming sensation of the late 1960s outdoor music event.

When Schulz debuted the new character prior to the progressive music festival, he gave it the name Woodstock thereafter, culminating in one of the most enduring comic characters in the American comic strip.

It was after this that Charles’ Peanuts blossomed from modest beginnings in only seven American newspapers to become not only the most famous comic strip in history, but a worldwide sensation.

More about Woodstock's limited-edition sneakers

Woodstock special edition All-Star Chuck Taylor shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The newly fashioned Woodstock high-tops edition comprises of two designs. The first Chuck 70 style, namely “Soba/Zinc Yellow/Topaz Gold” colorway, is adorned with the character’s yellow prints all over. A pair of these playful kicks will cost you $100.

These limited-edition pairs are constructed with a 12oz organic canvas. Loaded with Woodstock camo prints all over, the shoes are characteristically outlined in white and black on the sole units and forefoot. They also feature a custom Woodstock license plate.

The tongue tags, however, are highlighted with an embroidered insignia of the comic strip. The co-branded logo lockup on the sockliner and a co-molded zigzag on the outsole complete its look.

The second Chuck Taylor All-Star style, on the other hand, is accentuated with a classic Snoopy and Woodstock moment, as well as bespoke details, which pay tribute to the cherished comic strip. These pairs will be available for $70.

These “White/Black/Signal Red” colorway high-tops feature similar 12oz organic canvas uppers, with the white backdrop esthetically printed with Peanuts graphics.

Furthermore, the red-colored All-Star Chuck Taylor branding has been added to the medial side of this footwear. Moving on, the collab's logo lockup is woven onto the tongues, akin to previous pairs. Lastly, the red and white All-Star labeling on the heels rounds out these genderless sneakers.

Edited by Atul S