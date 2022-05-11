Pokemon X Converse sneakers: Price, where to buy, and more details about the collection

Converse is celebrating Pokemon's 25th anniversary with the launch of a special collaboration. This is the second time that the beloved Japanese franchise is teaming up with Converse. Their first collaboration launched in 2021 and enjoyed a lot of success.

The upcoming collection will include pairs for both adults and kids. The hi-top shoes will be released in four different colorways as part of the collaboration.

More about the upcoming Pokemon x Converse sneakers

Upcoming Pokemon collaborative sneakers (Image via Converse)

The two brands are aiming for an overseas release of the collection, specifically in Japan. The new collection is minimalistic, but vibrant. All variants of the shoes will feature different Pokemon characters like Pikachu, Piplup, Mew, Lizardon, and Eevee.

The All Star Light Pokemon Hi silhouette will have four distinct colorways, aimed at adults. Each colorway is inspired by one of the four legendary pokemon, namely Pikachu, Eevee, Mewtwo, and Lizardon. Lightweight and sleek, the shoes feature the injection EVA sole unit. They are emblazoned with the name, height, book number, and weight of the Pokemon they are inspired by, for that extra touch.

The tongue tags of the sneakers feature the Pokemon and the All-Star logo. The rubber parts of the shoes are enhanced with anti-slip properties for easy and comfortable wear. The adult sizes of the All Star Light Pokemon Hi silhouette retails for ¥ 9,900 (approx $76).

The children's sizes come in two silhouettes, namely the Child All-Star Light Pokemon V-1 HI and the Child All Star Light Pokemon V-1 OX. Inspired by Pikachu, Eevee, Piplup, and Mew, the children's sneakers feature an ankle patch that changes into a Monster Ball, Master Ball, or Hyper Ball depending on the angle.

The sock liner features a Pikachu-oriented graphic on the left foot. The shoes also feature a removable antibacterial cup insole and a velcro tab to make the shoes easy to wear and take off. The Child All-Star Light Pokemon V-1 HI retails for ¥ 6,600 ( approx $50.59).

Pokemon TCG Restocks & News @PokemonRestocks Quick look at the new Pokémon and Converse collab



These will be releasing in Japan later this month for about $75 USD. Quick look at the new Pokémon and Converse collabThese will be releasing in Japan later this month for about $75 USD. https://t.co/HHkTM5RYt5

Lastly, the Child All-Star Light Pokemon V-1 OX comes in two colorways, black and white. The sneaker silhouette of Pikachu features an electric type and phosphorescent print of Inazuma's design. Interestingly, the radium feature makes the upper shine in dark places. The shoes also feature a monster ball on the heel strap and a Pikachu graphic on the insoles of the left foot. You can buy the Child All-Star Light Pokemon V-1 OX for ¥ 6,600 ( approx $50.59).

