Rick Owens x Converse: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Another designer shoe collaboration involving Rick Owens DRKSHDW and Converse TURBOWPN is currently gaining a lot of buzz among sneakerheads. The highly coveted duo recently launched two new monochromatic interpretations of the DRKSHDW TURBOWPN silhouette.

The reimagined basketball shoes in “Clay” and "Erget" colorways are easily accessible via the e-commerce websites of Converse and Rick Owens. Alongside these pairs, a drawstring backpack and a snapback hat have also been introduced as part of the collab. While both the shoes are marked at $200, each backpack and cap retail for $50 and $60, respectively.

Rick Owens DRKSHDW x Converse TURBOWPN silhouettes reinterpreted in Clay and Erget colorways

Robb Report México @RobbReportMx



Más detalles:

bit.ly/3LaUTHI Rick Owens y Converse se unen por segunda ocasión para crear una versión reinventada del Weapon original, con un estética minimalista-maximalista: los TURBOWPNMás detalles: Rick Owens y Converse se unen por segunda ocasión para crear una versión reinventada del Weapon original, con un estética minimalista-maximalista: los TURBOWPN Más detalles: bit.ly/3LaUTHI https://t.co/SSlm2lZtTo

The TURBOWPN is a revamped rendition of the Converse Weapon. The historic basketball shoe owns a rich legacy, with the likes of legends such as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in the late 1980s. Rick Owens, a Parisian fashion house, capitalized on the classic model's appeal by giving it a "Clay" and "Erget/Cloud Cream" makeover. Both the collaborative editions of the TURBOWPN were launched on May 3, 2022.

The clay colorway is fashioned in high-quality brown leather. The other rendition is adorned with creamy white leather.

DRKSHDW's distinctive elongated tongues are added to the latest pairs, making them more interesting. Moreover, the puffy quilted collars and extended floor soles that jut the heel slightly add to the exaggerated hints. Next to perforated toe boxes, akin laces are placed to complement the look.

Apart from the crossover markings on the tongues, the laterals have the DRKSHDW star sign, while the medial sides have the Converse logo.

As mentioned earlier, the collab’s Clay toned Dad Cap and Drawstring Backpack have also been released for fans. The entirely brown cap features six-panel construction as well as an adjustable back strap. These headgears are adorned with black co-branding on the front.

The Converse Black/Pelican bags are employed with drawcord closures and single interior pockets. The limited-edition polyester backpacks are finished with co-branding on top.

Other recent partnerships of Converse

The American company has introduced a special collaborative project to observe Pokemon's 25th anniversary. The iconic Japanese franchise has teamed up with the shoe company for the second time. Their inaugural partnership took place in 2021 and was a roaring success.

Adult and child pairings are included in the collab’s lineup. As part of the cooperation, four hues of high-top shoes will be launched. Each pair of these whimsical high-tops are priced at $99.

Pikachu, Eevee, Mewtwo, and Lizardon are the four fabled Pokémon that spawned in each colorway.

What are your thoughts on the latest collab? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi