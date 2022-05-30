Where to buy Air Jordan 3 Dark Iris shoes ? Release date, price and more details explored

Halfway into 2022, it's been a busy year for Air Jordan 3 launches. The Jordan 3 "Dark Iris" is expected to be launched in June, after the introduction of the Jordan 3 "Cardinal" and Jordan 3 "Muslin" earlier this year.

The Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris” silhouettes are supposed to be released on Saturday, June 18, 2022. These White/Purple-Grey-Black colorway pairs will be introduced at $190.

Jordan fans will be able to get their hands on these fresh AJ3s through the e-commerce website of the Nike SNKRS as well as from sellers like Finish Line, JD Sports, Footlocker, Eastbay, Footaction, Dick’s, Shop Nice Kicks, Shiekh, YCMC, DTLR, and NBA Store.

Air Jordan 3 Dark Iris shoes are expected to arrive this June

Take a closer look at the AJ3 Dark Iris colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Earlier this year, a reliable Air Jordan news informant, zSneakerheadz, shared a mock-up of the upcoming Air Jordan 3 colorway, which enthralled the Jordan fans and sneaker geeks.

On May 2, 2022, the sneaker sleuth posted an in-hand closer look at the shoes alongside the release dates. Initially, these pairs were expected to arrive on July 9, but for now, the pairs should drop on June 18.

This fresh batch of visuals offers us the best angle yet at the color-blocking. The shoes' uppers are fashioned with white tumbled leather all over, which boasts of a traditional grey-on-black elephant pattern on the toe-guard and mudguard.

Moreover, the pairs are accentuated with an enchanting purple tint, which is added on the rear side of the midsole, perforated ankle collar, and lacing eyestays. The typical Jumpman insignias are prominent on the white leather tongue tags, and the markings are embroidered on the tongues.

Furthermore, the backside of the tongues is made with purple textiles to add more details, while the rest of the inner linings are done in black. The purple insoles stamped with the white Jumpman logo and white laces complete the aesthetic look of the kicks.

What are the other upcoming colorways of Air Jordan 3?

In addition to the silhouettes mentioned above, the Jordan Brand is also gearing up for the worldwide release of its long-promised “Desert Elephant” rendition. After months of delays and anticipation, the pair will finally hit shelves on July 1, 2022.

These Black/Rush Orange-Fossil Stone-Sail colorway shoes are priced at $200, and they will be on Nike’s e-commerce store and selected retail stores.

In accordance with the design and craftsmanship, the pairing appears to be high-end. The top is made up of sleek and tumbled leather refined into an attractive black sheen. Brown suedes encircle the toe and heel next to each other, with the Elephant print delicately embossed atop in a lighter shade.

Though the texture is identical, the eyelets, tongues, and collars are made of more natural shades, which go well with the "Sail" midsole below. The pair is also accented with bright orange embellishments throughout and is labeled with a colorway-specific patch on the footbed.

