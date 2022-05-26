Where to buy Nike ACG Air Mada Light Stone shoes? Release date, price, and more explored

The Nike ACG Air Mada, first introduced in 1994, has a small but deeply committed fanbase. As it strives to be released in new colorways, the silhouette's popularity rises slowly but consistently.

In 2022, the sneaker specialist is working closely on its classic silhouette, releasing the Light Stone colorway in the coming days.

The upcoming Nike ACG Air Mada is slated for May 28, 2022. They are marked with a retail price of $140 (approx. £114.95). If you plan to get your hands on these heavy-duty gears, then visit Nike's e-commerce store and other select retailers after their launch.

Nike ACG Air Mada Light Stone shoes are forged from tough materials

Take a closer look at the Nike ACG Air Mada Light Stone shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's ACG outdoor segment took its fans back to the 1990s earlier this month with a revamped "Light Bone" iteration of the iconic Air Mada. Keeping the enthusiasm going, the model is now being offered in a Light Stone/Mineral State colorway.

This Light Stone design, which is made of strong materials, will appeal to those who are outdoorsy and enjoy new exciting adventures. The robust leather and neoprene-like underlays have been integrated to ensure that the sneakers are always nature-ready.

The upper body features green and dark lavender tints used all across the shoes. The lighter shade of green forms the backdrop, which is then detailed with the two aforementioned colors.

The side rails of the chunky kicks are embellished with the staple Nike swooshes. Furthermore, the tongue tags exhibit green construction using lavender eyelets are accented.

The speckled laces, which sit on the tongues equally, make the appearance more enticing. The circular laces are easy to hold with gloved hands and a grippy rubber toe cap for enhanced utility.

Pull tabs are made available to provide a quick pull-on-pull-off capability as well as to fasten to a backpack, keeping goods handy for every long trek. The Nike Air branding and minimal swooshes embroidered on the heel tabs complete the design.

Nike will also release “Light Bone” colorway in the coming months

Broadening its ACG Air Mada segment, the brand is also prepping for the drop of its “Light Bone” rendition in 2022. As a tribute to classic hiking boots, the aesthetic from 1994 rifts itself off the roots with the all-new Light Bone/Celery/Desert Moss color scheme.

The light bone uppers of the leather body are highlighted with black accents all over. To be more precise, you can see black on the side rails, heel tabs, inner lining, insoles, and tongue tabs.

Alongside black, the yellowish tints are also employed to detail the shoes on the eyelets, tongue lining, and insoles. On the rear side, the black heels of the sneakers are decorated with yellow Nike Air branding and ACG’s triangle trademark.

The Regrind materials utilized in its manufacture are the key improvement for this hiking model. The Nike ACG Air Mada Light Bone colorway will soon hit the stores in the coming weeks. These brawny outdoor pairs will be launched with an affordable price tag of $130.

