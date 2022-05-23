7 Air Jordan 6 colorways of all time

When Michael Jordan won his first NBA championship, he wore the Air Jordan 6 and, since then, has become a sensation. Much of the sneaker aesthetic was prompted by the AJ5, albeit with notable modifications.

The AJ6 was originally developed to represent the player’s jersey number 23 with its distinctive shape. Today, the Air Jordan 6 continues to be a highly regarded shoe, with a selection of colors offered each year.

Like every other year, 2022 also witnessed several new takes, like “Midnight Navy” and “Washed Denim,” for the aforementioned silhouette released earlier this year.

As the Jordan brand is now gearing up for the launch of its upcoming AJ6 iteration, namely “Red Oreo,” let’s take a peek at some highly coveted renditions launched in the previous years.

Seven enticing Air Jordan 6 colorways released over the years

1) Air Jordan 6 WMNS Gold Hoops

A closer look at the model’s WMNS Gold Hoops colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Released on July 1, 2021, the “Gold Hoops” Air Jordan 6 WMNS was clearly influenced by gold hoop earrings. These pairs were wrapped with the tints of white, sail, and metallic gold and barely rose all over.

The interlocked Gold hoops/Jumpman embellishments were hooked to the shoe’s lace. These toggling hoops were doubtlessly the sneaker’s most striking and distinctive elements.

The tongue, midsole, and heel pull tab were all crafted in white medium-coarse tumbled leather, with Barely Rose accents on the tongue, midsole, and heel push tab.

The sneaker’s notable characteristics included partially glossy inners and a milky-white glassy outsole. The Gold Hoops AJ6 were released with a price tag of $190.

2) Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux

A closer look at the model’s Bordeaux colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Air Jordan 6 was constructed with an authentic nubuck upper that boasted Light Graphite textured surfaces and Dark Grey toppings, in line with its official color palette.

Dubbed “Black/Light Graphite/Dark Grey/Bordeaux,” the Bordeaux-printed watery tongue tags and sock linings complemented the dual-toned uppers of these AJ6s.

The tongue element and ankle draw tab were covered by solid Bordeaux touches. This shoe was launched in men’s as well as grade-school sizes.

They were delivered in customized shoe boxes, adorned with a new color twist. The sneaker’s main attributes included the dual-toned footbed and a luminous outsole.

The shoes dropped on September 4, 2021, and fetched $190 for each pair.

3) Air Jordan 6 Reflections of Champion

A closer look at the model’s Reflections of a Champion edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

This AJ6 rendition was a subset of the “Reflections of a Champion” collection, which witnessed its global release in 2019. This footwear collection also introduced new colorways of the Air Jordans 7 & 8, alongside AJ6.

Michael Jordan’s first three-peat title, from 1991 to 1993, was commemorated through each model. The uppers of this shoe version are crafted using silver 3M shiny leather, with black and vivid red embellishments on the tongues, heels, and footbed.

The striking concept was completed with Nike Air branded heels and frosty translucent outsoles. These sheeny shoes were launched worldwide on June 8, 2019.

Priced at $225, the pairs were sold via Nike as well as select retailers.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Medium Olive

A closer look at the Travis Scott’s Medium Olive colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

In October 2019, the AJ6 received a military makeover called “Medium Olive,” under the collaborative project of Travis Scott and the Jordan brand. The collab shoes boasted olive nubuck/suede composition, black trimming, and red elements all over.

The side pocket on the collar, which can be used to store small items, was complemented with semi-translucent heel tabs and Nike Air/Cactus Jack marking throughout.

It was finished with a sail base and a luminous outsole that glowed in the dark. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 “Medium Olive” kicks were officially dropped on October 11, 2019. Each pair of these shoes was sold for $160.

5) Air Jordan 6 CNY

A closer look at the model’s CNY colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ6’s “CNY” rendition boasted the colorful dotted designs on its black nubuck and leather top. These dainty pairs were intricately designed with flowery needlework on the medial side, accentuated with dotted overlays everywhere.

Metallic gold elements are employed throughout, as well as pearly white translucent outer soles with black and red touches, rounding out the look. These chic shoes were made public on February 3, 2018. Dubbed “Black/Multi-Color/Summit White/Metallic Gold,” each pair was sold for $250.

6) Air Jordan 6 Pinnacle Flight Jacket SNL

A closer look at the model’s Pinnacle Flight Jacket SNL-inspired colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 6 Pinnacle Flight Jacket was a 2017 Jordan brand offering, motivated by Michael Jordan’s demeanor on Saturday Night Live in 1991. It was during the 1991 SNL that Michael Jordan sported an olive quilted bomber jacket.

This rare AJ6 paid homage to Michael Jordan’s debut appearance on Saturday Night Live with the quilted nylon footwear lineup. These SNL-inspired shoes feature fully waterproof construction.

Their olive green appearance was completed with black details everywhere, a similar midsole, and an icy outsole. The Pinnacle Flight Jacket SNL AJ6 was released on October 1, 2017. Each pair retailed for $225.

7) Air Jordan 6 Still Blue

A closer look at the model’s grade-school Still Blue colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AJ6 grade school edition incorporated a sleek and tumbled leather top with Still Blue decorations all over. The blue tints highlighted the lining, tongue, lacing, and heel tabs.

The Jumpman insignia was placed on the lace locks and heels, with the heel tabs and the complete base unit then juxtaposed in white. These two-tone kicks were globally launched on March 25, 2017.

Marked at $140, these shoes were delivered via the shoe label’s official website.

