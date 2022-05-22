Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Reverse Mocha: Everything we know so far

Six months after the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott and Nike are collaborating again for a number of silhouettes and colorways. Recently released Air Trainers 1 will be followed by five more colorways of Air Max 1 colorways on May 27, 2022. Now, sneakerheads have a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Reverse Mocha colorways.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Projected Colorway: Reverse Mocha has received a rumored release date via the sneaker leaker page, @zsneakerheadz. The sneaker leaker page reported to its fans on Instagram that the Reverse Mocha will be released on July 21, 2022, but the official release date by the involved labels is yet to be announced.

More about Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Reverse Mocha

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Reverse Mocha (Image via @yankeekicks/ Instagram)

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Reverse Mocha was first teased by La Flame's first-born, Stormi, 4, in September 2021. Ever since, sneakerheads have been looking forward to seeing the shoes make an official release. Despite the on-foot look by Stormi Webster, the shoes' didn't see any updates for a while.

This was the case until the sneaker leaker page @sneakertigger gave the sneaker enthusiasts their first look on November 12, 2021.

Later, @yankeekicks gave us their first on-foot look on December 21, 2021, and @zsneakerheadz gave us an expected release date on May 17, 2022.

The upcoming pair are dressed in Sail / University Red / Ridgerock colorway, which follows a similar scheme as the 2019 Scott's x Swoosh's AJ1 Dark Mocha colorway, but with a complete inverted color-blocking pattern in a much lighter shade.

Aside from the 2019 Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Dark Mocha," the shoes also drew some inspiration from Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment design that appeared in similar earthy hues.

The base of the upper is dressed in brown suede, while the overlays of the sneakers come dressed in a majority of sail hue leather.

The sneakers also come adorned with Scott's signature backwards facing swooshes on the lateral sides in a darker shade of cream. Meanwhile, Nike's regular iconic swoosh makes an appearance on the medial side of the shoes.

The color-blocking continues with pops of University Red hue accenting the tongue's Nike Air branding, which is accompanied by a "Cactus Jack" branding alongside. The University Red is further seen on the heels with the Jordan Wings insignia on the right pair and a crudely embroidered face sewn-up in red on the left pair.

The design is finished off with an aged-looking midsole that matched the laces and backward creamy off-white swoosh.

Although the pricing details of the shoe haven't been revealed, the previous pair of Scott's AJ1 retailed at $130, so we can expect a similar price tag. However, this is a speculated price, and official details will be released later.

The shoes will be released on SNKRS and Scott's official e-commerce store on the expected date of May 21, 2022.

