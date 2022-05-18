Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation donates $1 million in scholarships to black students

Travis Scott has announced $1 million in scholarships for 100 students graduating from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU)s in 2022. The contribution comes from Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation and the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund. Black seniors facing financial difficulties will be eligible receive $10,000 scholarships, named after Scott's grandfather Waymon Webster. The scholarships will be awarded to students from 38 different schools.

Students are required to have a 3.5 or higher GPA in order to be eligible for the scholarship. Scott’s sister Jordan Webster manages the scholarship fund and she recently graduated from Howard University.

Students benefiting from Travis Scott’s Cactus Foundation scholarship

RaisingBlackScholars @rbscholars

TMZ mentioned a few of the scholars benefiting from Travis Scott’s Cactus Foundation this year. Nisha Encarnacion, a Florida A&M University pharmacy major from the US Virgin Islands who paid her tuition fees herself all the way through college while financially supporting her mother and daughter will receive the scholarship. Chisom Okwor, a Fisk University computer science major whose goal is to help transform developing countries in Africa, and Jordan Massey, a North Carolina Central University broadcast journalism major, will also receive the scholarship amount this year.

In a press release Scott said,

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out. So that’s what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them—and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Travis Scott’s recently launched Project Heal to boost safety at events

Earlier this year, Travis Scott announced that he was launching Project Heal, a youth-focused philanthropic initiative that will provide $5 million through Cactus Jack Foundation in Texas. The initiatives will primarily focus on four pillars, including academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center, and tech-driven solutions for event safety.

The singer decided to launch this program after the Astroworld Tragedy that claimed ten lives when a crowd surged towards the stage during Scott’s performance. The Sicko Mode singer was consequently removed as a headliner from Coachella and the Day N Night fest. Travis Scott claimed afterward that he was not aware of the mishap until his set was over.

Scott has now been announced the headliner for Primavera festival. He also performed at the Billboard Music Festival recently.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee