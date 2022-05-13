Travis Scott hit with wrongful death lawsuit after woman claims she suffered a miscarriage due to Astroworld injuries

Travis Scott has been hit with another lawsuit. Months after the Astroworld tragedy that took place in November 2021, a concert attendee has sued Travis Scott and the organizers of the concert, noting that the stampede led to her miscarriage. The attendee Shanazia Williamson stated in her lawsuit that she was among those people during the crowd surge who were trampled and crushed at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston.

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Williamson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the rapper, stating that she suffered horrific injuries during the concert, which ultimately, resulted in her having a miscarriage.

What does the lawsuit filed against Travis Scott say?

Travis Scott is among several defendants -- including Live Nation, Scoremore Holdings, ASM Global -- being sued by a woman who claims she suffered injuries so severe at Astroworld, they resulted in a miscarriage.

Shanazia Williamson claims that the stampede that occured during the tragic festival, which killed 10 people, was directly responsible for the severe injuries she suffered and ultimately, the death of her and her partner Jarawd's unborn child. It is currently unclear as to how far along Williamson was in her pregnancy and when exactly the miscarriage occured.

According to the lawsuit filed by Williamson, she is suing the defendants for:

"failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of (her) injuries and death of (their) unborn child."

The suit filed against Scott further noted:

"In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body."

Williamson initially filed a standard injury lawsuit on November 21 and later changed it to a wrongful death lawsuit on December 27, 2021, The Rolling Stone reported. The unborn child’s death was reportedly not classified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Services as the alleged death or miscarriage did not occur in Houston and the couple lives in Ohio.

Travis Scott has previously been sued by Astroworld attendees, including a $2 billion lawsuit filed by Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of the 280 victims of the event.

Shortly after the fatal event, a medical examiner determined that the 10 people who were killed during the festival died of compression asphyxia. Among the victims of the Astroworld tragedy was a nine-year-old.

Travis Scott claimed in an interview that he was unaware of the mishap after the incident and that the Houston police allowed him to carry on for 40 minutes after the crowd started rushing toward his stage.

Travis Scott announced as headliner for Primavera Sound festival

After the tragic festival, Scott was removed as the headliner for Coachella and Day N Vegas. Recently, however, he was announced as the headliner for Primavera Sound festival which will take place in November of this year.

Earlier this month, the singer gave his first public performance since Astroworld in 2021. Scott performed at a club in Miami as part of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. He performed his hit number including Goosebumps, Sicko Mode, Highest in the Room, and Pick Up the Phone.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi