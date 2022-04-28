Primavera Sound 2022: Location, lineup, dates, tickets, where to buy and more

The Primavera Sound Festival has announced its show lineup slated for November in South America. Travis Scott has been announced as the headliner for the South American edition's debut this year. The Sicko Mode singer is set to be the figurehead for all three editions in South America.

This will mark Travis Scott's first performance since the Astroworld Tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 attendees in November 2021. Tickets for the festival can be purchased from its official website across one-day and three-day general admission and VIP categories.

Primavera Sound 2022 South America: Dates and lineup

Primavera Sound has announced three editions, including Primavera Sound Sao Paolo, Brazil, which is slated to take place from October 31 through November 6. The other two editions will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago de Chile in Chile. Both will be hosted concurrently from November 7 to November 13 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos and Parque de los Niños respectively.

Apart from Travis Scott, the lineup also includes Jack White, Björk, Pixies, Interpol, Charli XCX, Beach House, Father John Misty, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Bad Gyal, Caroline Paycheck, Japanese Breakfast, Jessie Ware and Joy Orbison among others.

Primavera Sound 2022 Los Angeles: Dates and lineup

The festival has also announced an LA edition, slated for September 16 to 18 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park. The headliners festival includes Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails and Lorde.

The lineup also includes Stereolab, King Krule, Clairo, Mitski, Arca, Low, Khruangbin, PinkPantheress, Mustafa, Kim Gordon, Dry Cleaning, Buscabulla, Fontaines D.C., Tierra Whack, and John Talabot.

What happened at the Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott was among the headliners at the Astroworld Festival last year that took place in Houston. During Scott’s set, people got pushed towards the set and there was a crowd surge. 10 people died in the incident, of which the youngest was nine years old.

Subsequently, the rapper's performances at Day N Vegas and Coachella got canceled. Scott, in an interview, previously noted that he was not aware of the crowd surge until after his set concluded. The rapper stated being unable to hear his fans screaming and that the Houston police allowed him to continue his set for 40 minutes despite the concert turning into a mass casualty event.

Travis Scott has since made appearances in private engagements in recent months, including a Coachella afterparty.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul