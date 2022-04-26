Hangout Music Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more

Hangout Music Festival is returning this year for a 3-day event in May at Gulf Shores in Alabama, USA. The festival is scheduled from May 20 to May 22 and will feature musical bigwigs, including Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, and Tame Impala, among other artists.

Attendees can get access to seaside beach clubs, a full-size roller rink, beach volleyball, main stage inground pools, Gulf-front hammocks, delicious food, and VIP options, among other benefits.

Hangout Music Festival 2022 tickets

Tickets for the Hangout Music Festival are available in General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, and Super VIP categories.

The travel packages include tickets, shuttle passes, lodging, a 3-night condo, and ticket packages at The Beach Club starting at $2054. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the festival.

Hangout Music Festival 2022 lineup

Friday, May 20: The Hangout Music Festival 2022 lineup includes Post Malone and Fall Out Boy, who will headline the festival on May 20, with alternative rock artists Oliver Tree, Dayglow, EDM artist Zedd, country music artists Kane Brown and Maren Morris and rapper T-Pain among others.

Saturday, May 21: The lineup on Saturday includes Halsey, who recently released her album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Also included in the lineup are Doja CatLeon Bridges, alt-rock act Illenium, The Band Camino, Lil' Yachty, Moon Taxi, Beabadoobee, and others.

Sunday, May 22: The headliners on Sunday include Australian band Tame Impala with rap artist Megan Thee Stallion, Sublime With Rome, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, The Head and the Heart, Louis the Child, and Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), among other artists.

The lineup also features San Holo, Emo Nite, Sueco, Yung Bae, Lea Kate, GG Magree, Wreckno, and Disco Lines.

More about Hangout Music Festival

The Hangout Music Festival was founded in November 2009 by A.J. Niland, Shaul Zislin, and Lilly Zislin, the creative director of the festival. It is held at the public beaches of Gulf Shores, directly accompanying its sister restaurant, The Hangout Restaurant.

The festival is produced by Sean O'Connell in partnership with Goldenvoice. The event features many genres of music, including rock, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music.

The main stages are the Hangout Stage and the Surf Stage (located on opposite ends of the beach), as well as the Boom Boom Tent and more. The festival has been awarded Pollstar's Music Festival of the Year and is continuously recognized as one of the best festivals in the US.

Previous performers at the Hangout Fest include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters, OutKast, Mumford & Sons, The Weeknd, The Killers, and Jack White, among others.

