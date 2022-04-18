Travis Scott performs at Coachella 2022 afterparty after being removed as headliner 

American rapper and singer Travis Scott performed at a Coachella afterparty that took place this past weekend.

Scott was removed from the festival’s lineup after the Astroworld tragedy that left ten dead in a crowd surge in November 2021. According to reports from TMZ and E!, Scott played five of his own songs at a short DJ set in the nearby town of La Quinta. He appeared on stage at around 3:00 am PT on Sunday, April 17.

According to reports, four billboards outside Indio, California teased Scott’s fourth studio album, Utopia, ahead of Coachella 2022.

Travis Scott was announced as the headliner for Coachella 2020

Earlier in 2020, Travis Scott was announced as the headliner for Coachella. (Image via AP)

Travis Scott was announced as the headliner of the 2020 Coachella festival along with Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine. However, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

In November 2021, Travis Scott was the headliner and creator of the Astroworld festival, where 50,000 people were in the audience. Things, however, got out of control as fans surged towards the stage. The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. Others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. For this reason, Scott’s status as a headliner for the 2022 festival was brought into question.

In 2022, Kanye was announced as the headliner of the Coachella festival. He noted that Travis would perform with him at the Coachella 2022 festival.

However, the Grammy-award winner insisted that 20-year-old Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott for a comment she made in February during a concert.

She stopped her show for a fan who needed an inhaler and said:

“I wait for people to be OK before I keep going.”

Kanye thought Billie was taking shots at Travis and wrote:

“Come on Billie, we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Billie Eilish responded by saying that she literally never said a thing about Travis and that she was just helping a fan.

Kanye pulls out as Coachella Headliner 2022

Two weeks before the festival, Kanye pulled out as the Coachella headliner and the concert. The Weeknd and The Swedish House Mafia replaced the artist as headliners for the festival.

Earlier this month, Kanye was also suspended from Instagram on account of bullying after passing comments about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah. The headliners for Coachella 2022 are now Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, along with Swedish House Mafia.

