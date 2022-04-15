How to watch Coachella 2022 online? Livestream details and all you need to know

The Coachella arts and music festival will commence on April 15, and clearly, not everyone interested can make it to the Indio venue in California. However, there is a respite for those who wish to watch the performances live. Streaming and video platform YouTube, for the tenth year, will stream the festival live through dedicated streams and anybody with an internet connection can access them for free.

Fans can stream from any device, including desktops, mobiles, or the YouTube Music app. The festival will take place on the back-to-back weekends of April 15 to 17 as well as April 22 to 24.

The livestream will feature live performances, intimate artist interviews, YouTube Shorts behind-the-scenes content, sweepstakes, and YouTube Premium pre-parties, among other features.

Here is how you can watch the livestream of Coachella

Fans who wish to livestream the festival can head over to the festival's YouTube channel, which has three dedicated streams for the event. The link for the event can be accessed through the dedicated channel for the festival.

You are not required to have a YouTube account to access the livestream. However, those getting a subscription to YouTube Premium from April 15 to April 25 will get three months of free YouTube Premium instead of the standard one-month offer.

Viewers with YouTube Premium will also be able to access six exclusive pre-parties across the two festival weekends, taking them behind the scenes as artists prepare to perform.

When will the livestream of the Coachella start

The official livestream of the festival will start on April 15 at 04.00 pm PT and 07.00 pm ET and should run until Monday evening, April 18.

In a statement, YouTube noted:

"Coachella Curated deep dives into the stories of some of today's most thrilling artists."

The platform further added:

“From encore performances to artist commentary, mini-docs and more, the livestream gives fans an opportunity to discover new artists in addition to original content and performances from the artists they know and love on the Coachella bill."

YouTube has also noted that virtual festival-goers will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive artist merchandise via YouTube Shopping and interact with one another in real-time through YouTube’s Live Chat.

Festival lineup

Earlier this month, Kanye pulled out as the headliner of the festival. It will now be headlined by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, along with Swedish House Mafia for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shows respectively.

Other performers announced for the festival include Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Baby Keem, Megan Thee Stallion, BROCKHAMPTON, Giveon, Doja Cat, Run The Jewels, and Karol G, among other artists.

Edited by Atul S