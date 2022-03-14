Movement Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, venue, and other details

The Movement Music Festival has announced its lineup for May 28-30 at Hart Plaza in Detroit. The electronic music festival takes place on the same dates every year, which are the dates for the traditional Memorial Day weekend. The Movement Festival is taking place for the first time since 2019 as the festival was canceled due to the pandemic in the previous years.

As of now, 1-day and 3-day passes for the Movement Festival are available and can be purchased from here. The general admission tickets are priced at $109 and the three day-tickets are currently priced at $249. The VIP single day tickets are price at $149 while the three-day VIP tickets are priced at $349.

There are 110 acts for the Movement Festival spread across three days and six stages. The 2022 Movement Festival will also feature Detroit-based artists highlighting Detroit's culture and music.

Movement Music Festival 2022 lineup

Saturday, May 28, 2022: On Saturday, the lineup includes 2 Chainz, Anfiza Letyago, Ardalan, AudioOn, Carl Craig, Derrick Carter, DJ Godfather, DJ Holographic, Flying Lotus, Maya Jane Coles, Nastia, Pat Mahoney, Duck Sauce, Octo Octa, Richie Hawtin, Seth Troxler, and Stacy Pullen, among others.

Sunday, May 29, 2022: The lineup for Sunday includes DJ sets from 2Many DJs, Adam Beyer, Adam X, Anna, Ash Lauryn, Nancy Whang and Pat Mahoney, Natasha Diggs, and Will Clarke, among others.

Monday, May 30, 2022: The lineup for Monday includes Skrillex, The Blessed Madonna, Chris Lake, Dom Dolla Drama, Ataxia, Kobosil, Jeff Mills, Waajeed, The Martinex Brothers, Maine, and Nina Karvez. among others.

Jeff Mills’ performance will mark 30 years of Detroit native’s label Axis Records. In a press release, Mills said,

“Of all the places I’ve traveled to and audiences I’ve played music for, Detroit is still the city that remains the barometer of advanced creative knowledge and technique.”

Detroit, where the music festival has been held since 2006, is considered the birthplace of Techno, the subgenre of electronic music. DJs and musicians at the festival focus on the progressive quality of culture around electronic music. Movement was also nominated for Festival of the Year at the Electronic Music Awards in 2017.

