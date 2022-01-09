GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Dance/Electronic Recording

As part of the SKPop GRAMMYs roundup 2022, we take a look at the category of Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Dance and electronic music existed as a subset of pop and as an underground undercurrent from the eighties right up to early 2010s. Artists like David Guetta, Skrillex and Avicii, aided by countless others, brought it to the forefront of popularity.

While dance/electronic music on its own is not at the pinnacle that it once was, it has an influence which pervades other genres. Artists who excel in this Grammy category often go on to become crossover pop successes. Just ask Lady Gaga.

A brief glance at nominees for this year's Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta - "Hero"

Afrojack and David Guetta are icons of modern dance music, and their collaborations always bring about a fresh sound.

Hero is a nostalgic throwback to an early 2010s banger, with songstress Luxtides on vocal duties and a formidable team of songwriters and producers, including Ellie Goulding and Stargate. It's a formula that has worked for them countless times, and continues to do so.

Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo - "Loom"

Ólafur Arnalds and Bonoboa journeyed across the Icelandic highlands in search of musical inspiration, and Loom emerged.

It begins with a shimmering ambience, with a haunting quality around it. Then the atmospheric melodies ebb and flow, almost hypnotic to the senses. It slowly pulses within you with each listen, and endures long after. Come Grammy night, this is the one to root for.

James Blake - "Before"

James Blake is known as an exponent of the downtempo, punch-drunk side of electronic music. His personal, confessional songwriting and production have a ballad-like quality about them, albeit with an electronic edge.

Before is the epitome of this dichotomy. It is an affectionate song with an underground banger energy. Blake's emotional vocals stand right alongside a robotic voice proclaiming "bounce bounce bounce."

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - "Heartbreak"

Bonobo shows his dexterity with the second appearance on this list, taking lead producing duties in an ode to the heyday of New York nightlife.

Heartbreak samples Class Action's Weekend to evoke a groovy, nostalgic vibe. It is a club-friendly bop aimed at being a catalyst for Bonobo's new label OUTLIERS.

Caribou - "You Can Do It"

Caribou returns in staple fashion with a loopy, synthetic "you can do it" chant on a bed of electronic synths.

It is quite a nondescript electronic tune, which will be stuck in your head incessantly for a bit, and then dissolve into nothingness.

Rüfüs du Sol - "Alive"

Alive is our first taste of Rüfüs du Sol's music since the Grammy-nominated 2018 album Solace.

The song captures the inventive rhythm of the act, with impressive broken beat percussion and luscious synths. The "at least I'm alive" refrain is pure joy.

Tiësto - "The Business"

A low-octave vocal and rising synths introduce Tiesto's newest track, which is then backed by a beat that seems generic. But then, it keeps changing and clap beats and beat kicks begin to enter.

The track enters an engaging, deep melody that doesn't need a drop to nail the whole thing. It's an enduring track, not as flashy, but up there with Tiesto's best.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will take home the Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy?

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee