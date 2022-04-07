The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West as new Coachella headliners

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have replaced Kanye West as the headliners for the upcoming Coachella festival.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kanye, now Ye, was dropping out of the festival for undisclosed reasons. Kanye was slated to headline the festival on the two Sunday nights of the festival.

Coachella, in its new poster, has replaced the closing slots for April 17 and 24 with Swedish House Mafia and The Weekend, who had collaborated last year on Moth to a Flame. The latter has confirmed his addition to the line-up with an image of the newly updated flyer. As per reports, the event's organizers were caught offguard by Ye’s cancelation, whose representatives offered no explanation.

The Weeknd demands the same amount for Coachella as Kanye

The Weeknd demanded the same amount as Kanye for headlining the festival. Some reports even noted that the artist was willing to walk away if he did not receive the same payment as Kanye West, who was going to earn $8.5 million for his Coachella performances.

According to Page Six, The Weeknd threatened to pull out if he was not paid the same amount of money which proved to be the tipping point. At the risk of a second headliner pulling out, the organizers finally agreed to his conditions.

Coachella 2022 Lineup

Coachella @coachella The Party & The After Party The Party & The After Party https://t.co/8gT2bF3x5j

We will get to see performers like Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, and Baby Keem in action on Fridays with the headliner being Harry Styles. On the Saturdays, Megan Thee Stallion, BROCKHAMPTON, Giveon and more will grace the stage, and the headliner will be Billie Eilish. The lineup features Doja Cat, Run The Jewels, Karol G and more on Sundays, alongside the closing act of The Weeknd x Swedish House Mafia.

The previous festival poster featured Swedish House Mafia’s name but the EDM band did not have a slot. Some reports suggest that the band was given that position in case Kanye decided to drop out.

Kanye's reaction

(Image via Rich Fury / Getty)

Kanye has not announced about him pulling out of the festival. He has been inactive on social media ever since he was banned from Instagram for 24 hours after making comments about Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah and Kim Kardashian. He was suspended for hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

Previously, he had threatened to pull out of Coachella 2022 on Instagram if Billie Eilish did not apologize for making a reference to the 'Astroworld' tragedy and Travis Scott's callousness in her concert when she stopped to help a fan. However, Billie responded saying that she merely wanted to help and had no other intention.

