"I'm very happy and very content": Kim Kardashian opens up on relationship with Pete Davidson 

American socialite Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is very happy in her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

In a snippet from ABC News' special, The Kardashians, scheduled to air on April 6, the 41-year-old told Robin Roberts that she feels "at peace" with the SNL star. She said:

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling to be at peace."

Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Khloe Kardashian, have also approved the couple's now six-month romance.

While Kris told ABC that Davidson is a "really nice guy," Khloe praised him for making her sister laugh. Khloe said:

"He just makes her laugh. And she laughs all the time."

Kim's latest comments come just days after a source told ET that her relationship with Davidson is "very serious." Here's what the ET report said about the couple:

"Kim and Pete are super serious and they both want to take their relationship to the next level."

A brief look into Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked in October 2021 after they were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster in Buena Park, California. The duo also shared a kiss onscreen the same month on SNL when she made her hosting debut on the comedy show.

In an interview with People Magazine anchor Kay Adams in February 2022, Davidson referred to Kim as his "girlfriend" for the first time.

In March 2022, shortly after being ruled legally single from rapper Kanye West, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made their romance public on Instagram.

However, West has taken a very aggressive position towards the couple, launching several online attacks against them, some even involving his children with Kim.

A source told outlet ET:

"They are enamored with each other and are continuing to work on seeing their relationship blossom further, regardless of the drama that Kanye previously created.

The insider also added that Pete Davidson has decided to speak out against Kanye West's behavior. This is apparently because the comedian has reached a point where he feels compelled to stand up for himself, Kim Kardashian, and her children.

Chabz Mwanza @ChabzOfficial Wayback Wednesday: Kanye West with his Then-Fiancée Alexis Phifer & his friend Kim Kardashian at the Intermix LA Store Debut on Sep 25, 2007. Wayback Wednesday: Kanye West with his Then-Fiancée Alexis Phifer & his friend Kim Kardashian at the Intermix LA Store Debut on Sep 25, 2007. https://t.co/6GxjZ4xi1t

Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in May 2014. She filed for divorce in February 2021. The two stars have two daughters, North (8) and Chicago (4), as well as two sons, Saint (6) and Psalm (2).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh