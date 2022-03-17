"My girl is a lawyer": Kim Kardashian opens up on Pete Davidson's tattoos, reveals SNL star branded her name on his chest

Kim Kardashian officially opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson during her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The reality star also revealed that her new beau has multiple tattoos dedicated to her alongside a branding of her name on his chest:

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got. But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding because he wanted to do something that was really different… But that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life.”

The SKIMS founder further opened up about the branding on Davidson’s chest and said he decided to get branded so that her name is imprinted on him forever:

“Yes...I just think he was like, ‘I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of my tattoos.’ He's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, ‘I don't want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.’”

Kardashian also shared that one of her favorite tattoo tributes from Davidson is one that reads, “My girl is a lawyer,” around his collarbone region. The tattoo was dedicated to the former’s success at the baby bar exam in December 2021.

Twitter reacts to Pete Davidson’s tattoos for Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian took the internet by storm with their performance on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The duo sparked dating rumors shortly after and seemingly confirmed their relationship after being spotted on several dates over the following months.

More recently, Kardashian opened up about her romance with Davidson and revealed that the SNL star dedicated several tattoos to her, including a branding of her name on his chest. Following the revelation, several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Davidson’s tattoos.

Chicks in the Office @ChicksInTheOff Pete Davidson has 2 tattoos about Kim and her name BRANDED on his chest Pete Davidson has 2 tattoos about Kim and her name BRANDED on his chest https://t.co/Kje1jja3rW

The tattoo revelation also left netizens divided. While some criticized the concept of personalized tattoos and branding, several fans expressed their happiness for Kardashian and her blossoming relationship with Davidson:

Molly @thekimkblog



@KimKardashian @TheEllenShow Kim k talking to Ellen about Pete’s tattoos of her 🥺🖤 Kim k talking to Ellen about Pete’s tattoos of her 🥺🖤@KimKardashian @TheEllenShow https://t.co/npfZjrNsIz

Tori Nicks 2.0 🛰 @MajestyRia especially since they only been dating a few months & she got divorced 2 weeks ago lmaoo

Kim reveals Pete got several tattoos of her & even got her name branded & folks are gonna think this is so cute when it’s actually weird as hellespecially since they only been dating a few months & she got divorced 2 weeks ago lmaoo Kim reveals Pete got several tattoos of her & even got her name branded & folks are gonna think this is so cute when it’s actually weird as hell 😪 especially since they only been dating a few months & she got divorced 2 weeks ago lmaoo https://t.co/cf26PI3w9b

Best Vision TV @Bestvisiontv Kim revealed that Pete got a tattoo that says “My girl is a lawyer” 🥺🥺🥺🥺 Kim revealed that Pete got a tattoo that says “My girl is a lawyer” 🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/k62g04D2GY

ashlynn @AshlynnBroooks pete got a tattoo for kim that says “my girl is a lawyer” and now i refuse to give my energy to anyone who wouldn’t do that for me :-) pete got a tattoo for kim that says “my girl is a lawyer” and now i refuse to give my energy to anyone who wouldn’t do that for me :-)

internet baby @kirkpate

kim said pete has "a few" tattoos in honor of her.......they've been dating for four months. kim said pete has "a few" tattoos in honor of her.......they've been dating for four months.🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

𝑙𝑒𝑥𝑖 @_lexispencer I will not settle for less Pete branded Kim’s name on him bc a tattoo just wasn’t permanent enoughI will not settle for less Pete branded Kim’s name on him bc a tattoo just wasn’t permanent enough😭 I will not settle for less

ɖ @mattelipliner Pete having Kim’s name branded on his chest is cute or whatever but I ain’t forget how he struggled covering that ariana bunny ears tattoo on his neck when they parted so maybe learn a lesson skete bby Pete having Kim’s name branded on his chest is cute or whatever but I ain’t forget how he struggled covering that ariana bunny ears tattoo on his neck when they parted so maybe learn a lesson skete bby 💀

sarita dawson @ddjcartersnow lord their relationship actually kills me Come to find out Pete has not one but THREE Kim tattoos ?!!! And I have to yet to get one mf to get my name tattedlord their relationship actually kills me Come to find out Pete has not one but THREE Kim tattoos ?!!! And I have to yet to get one mf to get my name tatted 😩😩😩lord their relationship actually kills me

Black Colored Voni @VoniVodka I still can’t wrap my head around Kim and Pete dating. And why does this man have 3 tattoos for her and they’ve only dated 6 months? I still can’t wrap my head around Kim and Pete dating. And why does this man have 3 tattoos for her and they’ve only dated 6 months?

water llc @e_ss__en___tia I find it inspirational that Pete got a KIM brand in addition to a "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo I find it inspirational that Pete got a KIM brand in addition to a "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo

Sam Shock @friendlyfuckyou So Pete Davidson got two tattoos and a BRAND for Kim on his body…while in the process of removing his other tattoos from his body… like… did he learn NOTHING from his relationship with Ariana Grande?!



The stupidity is unmatched So Pete Davidson got two tattoos and a BRAND for Kim on his body…while in the process of removing his other tattoos from his body… like… did he learn NOTHING from his relationship with Ariana Grande?! The stupidity is unmatched

jacqui @jbhasalottosay Pete Davidson getting Kim’s name branded on him is the new standard sorry tattoos are out Pete Davidson getting Kim’s name branded on him is the new standard sorry tattoos are out

The latest development on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship comes days after the KUWTK star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian talks about going Instagram official with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with Pete Davidson earlier this month (Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian was declared “legally single” in court earlier this month amid her ongoing divorce battle with Kanye West. Days after receiving her single status, the TV personality went Instagram official with Pete Davidson.

The mother-of-four also spoke about her decision to announce her relationship on social media during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said:

“I guess it's not official until you post. I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my god, we're so cute!’ But then I'm like, ‘Don't be so desperate, don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’”

The reality star also noted that she was not aware of the rules of social media, as the last time she dated prior to her new relationship was “before Instagram existed.”

Piñata Farms 🪅 @pinatafarms Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson on The Ellen Show, not ready for what Kanye about to do on Instagram Kim Kardashian talks about Pete Davidson on The Ellen Show, not ready for what Kanye about to do on Instagram https://t.co/NQhtZe0M4q

However, she mentioned that the new journey of her life “feels good” and encouraged others to find their own happiness:

“I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it, I was like, ‘You know what, I'm in my 40s, f**k it, just go for it, find your happiness.’ And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

In another interview with Variety, Kim Kardashian revealed that she would provide more insight into her relationship with Pete Davidson in the upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians:

“You’ll just have to see, but I’m always open and honest and I’ll never not be, so you’ll definitely get that honesty and openness when it comes to the relationship that I’m in. I definitely explain how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

The Kardashians is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on April 14, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi