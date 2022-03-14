"I'm done being quiet": Pete Davidson's alleged texts to Kanye West sends the internet into a tizzy

American comedian Pete Davidson finally clapped back at Kanye West amidst the ongoing social media drama pointed at him and his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian. The new turning point in their rivalry comes via texts messages shared to comedian Dave Sirus's handle on the morning of March 13.

The 28-year-old star has used Dave's account in the past. In his recent relevation, he demanded that Kanye take his feud with him elsewhere and meet him face-to-face instead of publishing everything online.

In messages exchanged, Davidson called Kim Kardashian "literally the best mother I've ever met" and asked Kanye to "grow the f*ck up."

While chatting further, Pete Davidson told West that he wasn't afraid of him and suggested that they meet in person and talk "man to man."

How did Twitter react to Pete Davidson and Kanye West's online feud?

Hours after their chat went viral, Twitterati began expressing their concern over the two. Some of them took a dig at Pete Davidson for triggering West by mentioning his wife to him, while some thought it was long overdue since the rapper has been ranting about everything online.

jae @smithjjaelyn the amount of people defending kanye west and saying pete davidson was in the wrong for his texts is actually insane. he’s harassing his ex wife for moving on while actively seeing other people and acting like pete davidson is a monster for finally defending himself lmao the amount of people defending kanye west and saying pete davidson was in the wrong for his texts is actually insane. he’s harassing his ex wife for moving on while actively seeing other people and acting like pete davidson is a monster for finally defending himself lmao

manifesting @prettybrowng1 Nothing about this Kanye west drama is funny. He's a narcissist who abuses his power and weaponize his fan base. He's a clown trying to bully people on social media. He needs to be arrested for his threats on

DL Hughley and against Pete davidson Nothing about this Kanye west drama is funny. He's a narcissist who abuses his power and weaponize his fan base. He's a clown trying to bully people on social media. He needs to be arrested for his threats on DL Hughley and against Pete davidson

Daisy Chainz 🇮🇪🇵🇸🇺🇦 @Dayzeechains Laughing at people accusing Pete Davidson of harassing Kanye West when Kanye has been publically harassing Pete and Kim for months now. He made a whole music video of him burying Pete alive... but Pete texting saying "in bed with your wife" has you clutching your pearls 🙄 Laughing at people accusing Pete Davidson of harassing Kanye West when Kanye has been publically harassing Pete and Kim for months now. He made a whole music video of him burying Pete alive... but Pete texting saying "in bed with your wife" has you clutching your pearls 🙄 https://t.co/QlmtZ5xGUO

Meredith Lee @meralee727 Kanye West is harassing Kim Kardashian, made a video decapitating Pete Davidson and has now seemingly threatened DL Hughley’s life His nonstop attacks are abusive and horrifying. Can Kanye get a conservatorship or is that only reserved for women who are going through a hard time? Kanye West is harassing Kim Kardashian, made a video decapitating Pete Davidson and has now seemingly threatened DL Hughley’s life His nonstop attacks are abusive and horrifying. Can Kanye get a conservatorship or is that only reserved for women who are going through a hard time?

Niaya @niayasharae Craig @DebatingHipHop_ nah bro this is INSANE nah bro this is INSANE😭😭 https://t.co/nGUAFjbNDM I honestly see nothing wrong. Kanye bullied this man for months. Regardless of the situation that caused it, idk how Pete stayed quiet for this long. twitter.com/debatinghiphop… I honestly see nothing wrong. Kanye bullied this man for months. Regardless of the situation that caused it, idk how Pete stayed quiet for this long. twitter.com/debatinghiphop…

While a lot of people took Pete's side in the feud, others accused the comedian for mentioning "being in bed" with Kardashian since the rapper has been trying to win her back.

brockhampton stan account @billiedyck Pete simultaneously telling Kanye he’s in bed with his wife and that he cares about his mental health has me HOWLING Pete simultaneously telling Kanye he’s in bed with his wife and that he cares about his mental health has me HOWLING

Gaffey @djbrig I cannot fathom the physical pain kanye felt when pete sent that pic. Like his heart had to actually stop. It’s one thing to know, it’s another to see. I cannot fathom the physical pain kanye felt when pete sent that pic. Like his heart had to actually stop. It’s one thing to know, it’s another to see.

I Z U in Abuja @heisizumichaels Insecure people always find pleasures against Kanye



Always trying to make Kim Kardashian the saint, Pete Davidson the best thing to ever happen to Kim & so on



I'm pained Kanye is making both Kim & Pete famous Insecure people always find pleasures against KanyeAlways trying to make Kim Kardashian the saint, Pete Davidson the best thing to ever happen to Kim & so onI'm pained Kanye is making both Kim & Pete famous

Jay Perk @JohnathanPerk So, does Pete Davidson sending selfies from Kim Kardashian’s bed constitute him “bullying” Kanye or nah? Let’s recall y’all’s previous definitions for this term.



I say this not to defend Kanye, but to point out your hypocrisy, fixating on him—and NOT the problematic white guy. So, does Pete Davidson sending selfies from Kim Kardashian’s bed constitute him “bullying” Kanye or nah? Let’s recall y’all’s previous definitions for this term.I say this not to defend Kanye, but to point out your hypocrisy, fixating on him—and NOT the problematic white guy. https://t.co/jVy0cB3AtI

mariano 🦦 @oscos pete davidson really sent a selfie saying “im in bed with your wife” and then told him to get “mental health help” lol kanye got blood on his hands but lets stop pretending like pete is mr nice guy pete davidson really sent a selfie saying “im in bed with your wife” and then told him to get “mental health help” lol kanye got blood on his hands but lets stop pretending like pete is mr nice guy

Pete Davidson wants to help Kanye West with his mental health

In the same conversation Ye said that he was happy to see that the comedian was out of the rehab and hospital. To this, Davidson wrote:

"Same here. It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it."

Afterward, the duo decided to meet after West's Sunday Memorial Service. Davidson also added that whatever West was doing online was hampering his family and will scar them for life.

While "begging" him to handle things privately, Pete wrote:

"This isn't public dude. I'm not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about. My offer stands. I wish you'd man up for once in your life."

Despite all the online attacks launched by West, Davidson offered a helping hand to the rapper on a possible new journey towards mental wellness.

Calling it "not an easy journey," Davidson said that he struggles with mental stuff as well and there is no shame in having a little help.

Despite Kanye continuing to ridicule Pete online, Davidson wrote that Kanye had no idea what was going on behind the scenes as Pete begged his fellow comedians and even his employer not to take jabs at the rapper.

"You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me. I've stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they've wanted to do for months. I've stopped stand up comedians from doings bits about you cause I don't want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there."

The comedian further said that he wants everything to be smooth but if Ye continues to press him like he has been doing for the past several months, he will retaliate and stop being nice.

