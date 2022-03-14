"I'm done being quiet": Pete Davidson's alleged texts to Kanye West sends the internet into a tizzy

American comedian Pete Davidson finally clapped back at Kanye West amidst the ongoing social media drama pointed at him and his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian. The new turning point in their rivalry comes via texts messages shared to comedian Dave Sirus's handle on the morning of March 13.
The 28-year-old star has used Dave's account in the past. In his recent relevation, he demanded that Kanye take his feud with him elsewhere and meet him face-to-face instead of publishing everything online.
In messages exchanged, Davidson called Kim Kardashian "literally the best mother I've ever met" and asked Kanye to "grow the f*ck up."
While chatting further, Pete Davidson told West that he wasn't afraid of him and suggested that they meet in person and talk "man to man."
How did Twitter react to Pete Davidson and Kanye West's online feud?
Hours after their chat went viral, Twitterati began expressing their concern over the two. Some of them took a dig at Pete Davidson for triggering West by mentioning his wife to him, while some thought it was long overdue since the rapper has been ranting about everything online.
While a lot of people took Pete's side in the feud, others accused the comedian for mentioning "being in bed" with Kardashian since the rapper has been trying to win her back.
Pete Davidson wants to help Kanye West with his mental health
In the same conversation Ye said that he was happy to see that the comedian was out of the rehab and hospital. To this, Davidson wrote:
"Same here. It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it."
Afterward, the duo decided to meet after West's Sunday Memorial Service. Davidson also added that whatever West was doing online was hampering his family and will scar them for life.
While "begging" him to handle things privately, Pete wrote:
"This isn't public dude. I'm not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about. My offer stands. I wish you'd man up for once in your life."
Despite all the online attacks launched by West, Davidson offered a helping hand to the rapper on a possible new journey towards mental wellness.
Calling it "not an easy journey," Davidson said that he struggles with mental stuff as well and there is no shame in having a little help.
Despite Kanye continuing to ridicule Pete online, Davidson wrote that Kanye had no idea what was going on behind the scenes as Pete begged his fellow comedians and even his employer not to take jabs at the rapper.
"You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me. I've stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you which they've wanted to do for months. I've stopped stand up comedians from doings bits about you cause I don't want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there."
The comedian further said that he wants everything to be smooth but if Ye continues to press him like he has been doing for the past several months, he will retaliate and stop being nice.