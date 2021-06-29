What is Young M.A.'s Net Worth? Exploring the Rapper's fortune as she checks herself into rehab

American rapper Young M.A. has reportedly checked herself into rehab. The emcee recently took to Instagram to share a story stating she will be going to rehab to beat an addiction.

The 29-year-old reportedly wrote:

“Bouta lose this addiction…omw to rehab”

In another story, she further added that she will be back soon:

“MAB I’ll be back”

Young M.A. also took to Twitter to share that she is seeking comfort from God while dealing with some form of suffering:

“Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure.”

Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) June 22, 2021

Although the rapper has hinted about taking professional help on her social media, she has not provided any details about her addiction issues.

Also Read: Legendary rapper DMX hospitalized after drug overdose, panic-struck fans take to Twitter with prayers and wishes

Young M.A.'s Net Worth in 2021

Born Katorah Kasanova Marrero, Young M.A.'s stage name is the acronym for “Young Me. Always.” After her father was imprisoned, Young M.A. moved from Brooklyn, New York, to Chesterfield, Virginia with her mother. She grew up with her brother Kenneth Ramos.

The singer has had a passion for music since childhood and was further encouraged by her mother to take up a career in the industry. She initially took up regular jobs at places like T.J. Maxx and Shake Shack to self-fund a recording studio.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Young M.A. has an approximate net worth of $2 million at present. The majority of her earnings come from music releases, including singles, albums and collaborations.

The Brooklyn native first came under the light after author Boyce Watkins criticized her song “Brooklyn Chiraq” in 2014. Following that, she released a song called “Body Bag” which went viral on YouTube.

Young M.A.’s first debut single “Ooouuu” was an overnight hit, peaking at number 19 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and gaining nearly seven million streams on Spotify. Her singles like “Who Run It,” “Walk,” and “I Get The Bag” also amassed millions of streams online.

The rapper also has two studio albums, “Herstory in the Making” and “Off the Yak” to her credit. Her debut album landed at number 16 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She also worked as a featured artist with many musicians including Eminem. She appeared in his song “Unaccommodating” from the album “Music to Be Murdered By.”

Young M.A.’s YouTube channel also has a whopping 3.4 million subscribers. Hence, she also earns revenue from YouTube besides her music sales and streams.

The musician also makes occasional television appearances where possibly she earns per episode. Young M.A. can often be seen as a music critic in “Vice News Tonight” on HBO.

She has previously appeared in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Total Request Live” and “Mr. Robot” among others.

Young M.A. has a strong social media presence with more than 6 million followers on Instagram. She earns from endorsements and brand deals and has been featured in popular ad campaigns like Google Pixel 2, Pandora and Beats By Dre.

Also Read: Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's dad? Exploring their strained relationship as latter asks rapper for financial help

Help us improve our coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav