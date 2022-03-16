Koon meaning explained as Trevor Noah's comments on Kanye West triggers racist response from rapper  

Kanye West recently made a racially inappropriate comment against Trevor Noah after the latter weighed in on the rapper’s ongoing divorce controversy with Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show, Noah spoke about West and Kardashian’s highly-publicized divorce battle and asked society to change the way they are reacting to the situation.

He also expressed concern about the possibility of the feud between the former couple turning violent in the future. The comedian also stated that the KUWTK star was being harassed by her former husband, despite being one of the “most powerful” women in the world.

In response to the episode, West took to Instagram to attack Noah for his remarks, using a racially offensive term to describe the comedian. The Donda creator changed the lyrics of Riverside Gospel Group’s Kumbaya, My Lord song and used it as a caption to share a screenshot about Noah’s bio on Google.

On Wednesday, Kanye West took to social media to attack Trevor Noah for his comments on the rapper’s ongoing dispute and divorce drama with Kim Kardashian.

The former modified the lyrics of the Kumbaya track and changed it to the racially offensive term “Koon Baya,” referring to Noah as a “koon” in the process.

According to the Urban Dictionary, the derogatory word is used to define a black individual who is anti-black and often acts against the black community. The site also refers to the word as a “disparaging term” used to refer to a black individual or any person of African descent.

In his post, West used the offensive word to describe Noah while highlighting his South African descent in a screenshot taken from a Google overview.

What did Trevor Noah say about Kanye West?

Trevor Noah expressed concerns about Kanye West's behavior against Kim Kardashian (Image via Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Trevor Noah addressed Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s harsh divorce battle on the latest episode of The Daily Show. He expressed his concern about the rapper’s social media behavior against the SKIMS founder and her current partner, Pete Davidson.

The TV presenter mentioned that society should change their way of viewing Ye-Kim-Pete's story and instead “more people should pay attention” to the gravity of the situation:

“As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and sh*t might go down.”

Musa Khawula @MusaKhawula Kanye West responds to Trevor Noah following Trevor Noah raising concerns about Kanye West harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye West responds to Trevor Noah following Trevor Noah raising concerns about Kanye West harassing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. https://t.co/Tlkt1chu7x

Noah also shed light on West’s unending virtual attacks on Kardashian and Davidson and said that the rapper has grown “more and more belligerent” over time. He also called Ye’s Eazy music video one of the “most extreme examples” of his concerning behavior:

“We don’t know how to worry. I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, well, ‘leave me to create my art.’ Yeah but Kanye, you told us you have problems. Now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not problems. Or it is problems? Which is it?”

The comedian also noted that the Gold Digger singer has previously talked about his mental health struggles:

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health. So I get it, you wanna have art as therapy. But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand. It’s like, what we’re seeing is—it makes you uncomfortable, man.”

Noah noted that while some people might see West and Kardashian’s situation as a “marketing stunt” to promote the latter’s upcoming Hulu show, it is a fact that the reality star is being “harassed” by her former husband:

“Two things can be true. Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.”

He also shared that Kardashian’s situation is a reflection of similar situations that several women across the world are going through:

"What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave... What we're seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

Noah even noted that Kardashian cannot take any legal action against West as he has not “broken any laws” but she is still being “harassed” by her ex-husband’s actions.

The comedian even reflected on his terrifying experience of growing up in an abusive household. He shared how his mother was told that she was “overacting” about her issues before being shot dead by his stepfather.

The latest drama comes after West accused Kardashian of preventing him from bringing their four children to Sunday Service. The rapper made the allegation days after his ex-wife was declared “legally single” on court and seemingly went Instagram official with Pete Davidson.

