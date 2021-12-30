Who has Minka Kelly dated? Relationship history explored as Trevor Noah shares first photo of them together

American actress Minka Kelly was spotted celebrating the holiday season together with Trevor Noah.

On December 29, Trevor shared a picture of a get-together where the pair was seen sitting with a bunch of friends around a table.

Kelly and Noah were attending a birthday party of Xolisa Dyeshana in Noah's South African hometown. In the picture, the 37-year-old television host can be seen dressed in a blue jacket with a white t-shirt underneath, while Kelly donned a white collared shirt.

The couple are known for their on and off relationship, but Noah had never shared a picture featuring Kelly before.

A look at Minka Kelly's past relationships

Minka Kelly has been involved in high-profile relationships. She was first linked to Brian White of Scandal and Ray Donovan fame. The duo dated for a year, from 2003 to 2004 before calling it quits.

Soon after breaking up with White, Kelly started dating Scrubs star, Donald Faison, in 2005. The couple was linked up after Faison divorced his wife Lisa Askey. After dating for almost two years, the couple separated.

Minka Kelly's on-again-off-again relationship with Chris Evans

In 2007, Kelly started dating Chris Evans, before he was known far and wide for playing the character of Captain America. As per media outlet Page Six, the duo broke up because of scheduling conflicts. Reportedly, they rekindled their romance in 2012, but split up again the following year.

After Evans, Minka Kelly was with singer John Mayer. However, the pair broke up briefly since Mayer left the actress to date Jennifer Anniston.

In 2008, Kelly got into a long-term relationship with New York Yankees player, Derek Jeter. The two kept their romance under the wraps until a year later when they were spotted vacationing in St. Barts.

Kelly also spoke with Men's Health in March 2008 about her relationships and career:

"He has to be focused and genuine. He has to have drive. I really believe that about our careers are our first loves. And I think a career should be as important for him as it is for me. And that we should be able to understand that we come second."

After dating for three years, the two parted ways, with Jeter going on to marry model Hannah Davis in 2016.

The Lansky actress was then linked with the That 70's Show star, Wilmer Valderrama, in 2012. The couple sparked romance rumors in 2016 after the two were seen spending time in Cabo San Lucas.

In 2017, Minka Kelly got her name attached to Grey's Anatomy actor, Jesse Williams. The pair went public with their romance but Kelly was blamed for Williams' divorce with Aryn Drake-Lee. However, their romance was short lived as Williams started dating sportscaster Taylor Paige in 2018.

The 41-year-old was finally linked to South African comedian and TV show host, Trevor Noah, in August 2020.

At the time, a source told media organization PEOPLE that the pair were in a "serious relationship."

However, the two broke up in May 2020 but continued spending time together, which included vacationing in St. Barts a month after separation.

A look at Minka Kelly's career

Born in Los Angeles, California, Minka Kelly is the daughter of Rick Dufay and Maureen Kelly. Before getting her big break, she had appeared in several music videos and guest roles in NBC's sports-drama series Friday Night Lights, as Lyla Garrity.

Since then, she has starred in several shows and movies like Parenthood, Charlie's Angels, The Butler, Almost Human, The World Made Straight, Jane the Virgin, Titans, and more.

