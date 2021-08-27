Where to watch Vacation Friends? Release date, cast, streaming details, and all about the John Cena-starrer

Vacation Friends, starring John Cena, is an upcoming adult buddy comedy movie where two couples meet on their vacation in Mexico. However, it leads to an extremely awkward situation when one of the pairs crashes the wedding of the other.

Production for the film began in 2014, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt set to star in the movie alongside his then-wife Anna Farris. In 2015, further production woes delayed the film when Deadline announced that Ice Cube was set to replace Pratt.

After being halted for four years, in 2019, John Cena and Lil Rel Howery joined the cast, with Clay Tarver directing. As the Disney-Fox deal was completed by then, it was decided that Vacation Friends would be released on Hulu instead of being a theatrical release under the banner of 20th Century Studios.

You’re invited: The biggest party of the summer arrives TOMORROW. RSVP in the comments below if you’ll be watching #VacationFriends on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/lKr8LZfx3f — Vacation Friends (@VacationFriends) August 26, 2021

Further production halts came in due to COVID-19, and the film finally completed shooting in October 2020.

John Cena starrer Vacation Friends: Streaming and release details, runtime, and cast

Streaming release

Vacation Friends is set to release on Hulu on August 27 in the USA. Internationally, the movie is slated to be released on Disney+ and Star+ on August 31.

In India, the movie is expected to come out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 3.

Hulu usually drops new shows at 12:01 am ET (or 9 am PST). The platform's subscriptions start from $5.99 (in the US).

Disney+ subscription fees varies for different countries, with the Indian pricing set at ₹299 per month.

Synopsis

The plot of Vacation Friends revolves around two pairs of couples (played by John Cena & Meredith Hagner and Lil Rel & and Yvonne Orji).

The couples meet on their vacation in Mexico. However, Howery and Orji's characters are surprised to see the other couple come to their wedding uninvited after returning from Mexico. This sets off comedic chaos, proving:

"What happens on vacation doesn't necessarily stay on vacation."

Main cast

Vacation Friends' main cast (Image via 20th Century Studios/Hulu)

The soon-to-be-married couple, Marcus and Emily, are played by Lil Rel Howery (of Free Guy fame) and Yvonne Orji (of Night School fame). Meanwhile, the second couple, Ron and Kyla, are portrayed by John Cena (of The Suicide Squad fame) and Meredith Hagner (of Search Party fame).

Other supporting cast members include Barry Rothbart, Chuck Cooper, Anna Maria Horsford, and Lynn Whitfield, among others.

Vacation Friends is directed by Clay Tarver and is written by Tom and Tim Mullen, along with Tarver himself.

