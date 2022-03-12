Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson go Instagram official days after Kanye West's 'Eazy' video on SNL star

Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official just a week after being declared "legally single" by a Los Angeles Judge. On March 11, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted two snaps of herself with Davidson.

Kardashian's post had the following caption:

"Whose car are we gonna take?!"

This insinuated that the couple were going out at the time. The Skims founder also posted a dialogue between Ben Affleck and Jeremy Renner from the movie, The Town, which the caption referenced.

According to Page Six, the pictures seemed to have been taken in February during their Valentine's Day outing, as the couple wore the same outfits on that particular day. This could mean that the photos were taken in The Carlyle Hotel in New York, which Davidson had reportedly reserved to celebrate the V-Day weekend with Kardashian.

Kanye West's Eazy video showcased an animated version of Pete Davidson getting a beatdown

The development in their relationship comes days after Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West dropped the music video of Eazy, where he threatened to assault Davidson. In the video, a skinned monkey assaulted a figure resembling the SNL star.

The character had his face blurred and wore a hoodie with "Skete" written on it. Meanwhile, Ye rapped the lines:

"God saved me from that crash; Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a** (who?)"

Ye's music video, which was posted on YouTube on March 9, has already garnered over 600,000 views. In the song, the 44-year-old rapper also referenced his purchase of a house next to Kardashian's property in Hidden Hills, California. The lyrics included:

"Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door; What you think the point of really bein' rich for?"

The song's reference to Ye and Kardashian's ongoing divorce is not the only one in Donda 2. West threatened Davidson and directed lyrics at Kardashian in multiple tracks from the album.

Potential Pete Davidson appearance in Kardashian's upcoming Hulu show

After their Instagram debut as a couple, many followers enquired about Davidson's appearance on her family's new show. Following the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' airtime on Hulu from June, the show will be rebranded as The Kardashians and head to Hulu's streaming service.

However, the 41-year-old soon-to-be lawyer suggested that Pete Davidson would not appear in her family's new show on Hulu. However, the star did not shut down the possibilities entirely.

She said:

"I have not filmed with him. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away."

Kardashian further confirmed that an appearance from Davidson will not be in Season 1 but might be filmed for later seasons.

