"I married the best rapper of all time": Kim Kardashian's SNL monologue on 'Donda 2' livestream sparks memefest online

On February 22, 2022, Kanye West (now known as Ye) organized a Donda 2 Experience Performance at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The event was streamed at select IMAX theaters and Ye's music platform, Stem Player.

In the Donda 2 event, Ye performed and played multiple songs featuring artists like the late XXXTentacion, Migos, Future, Travis Scott, and Jack Harlow, amongst others. One of the highlights of the entire event was West's usage of estranged wife Kim Kardashian's voice for the track.

Ye also sampled the voice of current US Vice-President Kamala Harris. In one of the tracks from the highly anticipated album, Harris' voice could be heard,

"We did it, Joe."

What did the sample of Kim Kardashian's voice say on Kanye West's song from 'Donda 2?'

At the event, Ye played his upcoming song from Donda 2, Sci-Fi, which sampled Kim Kardashian's monologue from her SNL appearance. In the song, Kardashian's voice could be heard saying,

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids."

When the audio was played, fans attending the event cheered and applauded Kardashian's quotes. The audio sample taken from Kardashian's SNL episode cuts off before the Skims founder made a joke. In the episode, she added the punchline,

"So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality!"

Kim Kardashian's voice sample from Kanye West's Donda 2 song spawns numerous memes

Over the last few times of Kanye West's public comments about Kim Kardashian and Davidson, it has become a tradition for followers to react to Ye's opinion with memes. As expected, right after Ye's livestream, memes about Kardashian's vocal sample in the rapper's song went viral.

SK⚡️ @raptalksk kanye playing clips of kim kardashian praising him is crazy bro kanye playing clips of kim kardashian praising him is crazy bro😭

Piglets Cove @CovePiglets I really wish his people would help him. Man’s been going through breakdowns for years @raptalksk Man’s really need therapy.I really wish his people would help him. Man’s been going through breakdowns for years @raptalksk Man’s really need therapy. 😂 I really wish his people would help him. Man’s been going through breakdowns for years

AJ @Austin__Jay @raptalksk It’s produced by future.. did you expect anything less ? @raptalksk It’s produced by future.. did you expect anything less ?

Trey⁶𓅓 @TreyIce4 Kim and Pete in bed laughing they asses off #DONDA2 Kim and Pete in bed laughing they asses off #DONDA2

In My Mind @MeAloneInMyMind



#DONDA2 Kanye West making up stories about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Kanye West making up stories about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. 😂 #DONDA2 https://t.co/uxxTIvBwWx

(35-23) @WonnorCLE Kim Kardashian hearing her be featured on Donda 2 Kim Kardashian hearing her be featured on Donda 2 https://t.co/muPtWYVoE4

mia🤍 @m0onhugs Kanye did not just sampled Kim Kardashian saying “I married the best rapper of all time” on DONDA 2 Kanye did not just sampled Kim Kardashian saying “I married the best rapper of all time” on DONDA 2 😭 https://t.co/myYdYsM68F

ً @hisokasjuice kim kardashian on donda 2? i swear this people confuse me so much kim kardashian on donda 2? i swear this people confuse me so much https://t.co/4K5TSQW8Kf

West's beef with Kardashian's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson

The 44-year-old rapper has threatened Pete Davidson (28) multiple times over social media. Ye, who pejoratively calls Davidson "Skete," previously called him "di*khead." After threatening to assault Davidson, Ye urged his followers to yell "KIMYE FOREVER" whenever they spotted the SNL star.

Furthermore, on February 15, Kanye West posted screenshots of alleged texts from Kardashian and Davidson in Instagram posts, which have since been deleted. In a leaked text from Kardashian, she showcased her worries for Davidson's safety after the rapper's public threat.

She wrote,

"You are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will all be your fault."

Along with the screenshot posted by Ye, the Donda 2 rapper asked his fans not to hurt "Skete" physically. He further added that the rapper would handle the situation himself.

Meanwhile, in Pete Davidson's text, the comedian and actor is seen clarifying his stance. Davidson wrote,

"I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise."

The 28-year-old Staten Island native added that he hopes to meet his children in the future to be friends. Ye replied to text in the caption, where he said that Davidson would never meet his children.

Following public outbursts from Kanye West on social media, Davidson seemingly cast a shade at Ye. After a hiatus from social media, Davidson linked a video to his bio, where Robert De Niro from King of Comedy said:

"Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime."

With tensions rising amongst Davidson, Kardashian, and Kanye, it is unlikely that followers will have a shortage of memes amidst their fallout.

Edited by Srijan Sen