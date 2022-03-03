“Sick and demented”- Kanye West faces backlash for burying animated Pete Davidson in ‘Eazy’ music video 

Kanye West recently came under fire after releasing a concerning music video for his single Eazy featuring The Game. In the footage, the rapper can be seen suggesting the idea of kidnapping a claymation version of Pete Davidson before burying him alive.
In the video, an animated West is seen sitting atop a wooden coffin before kidnapping Davidson, burying him in an abandoned area and growing roses around his head. Meanwhile, the lyrics from his diss track can also be heard playing in the background:
"God saved me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a**"
In one of the scenes, the rapper is also seen standing with Davidson’s severed head in his hand. A truck full of roses resembling the ones Kanye West sent to Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day was also shown towards the end of the video.
The disturbing visuals finally came to an end with another message against the comedian appearing on screen:
“Everyone lived happily ever after except Skete you know who. Jk he’s fine.”
The drama between West and Davidson began ever since the former’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian started dating the SNL star. The rapper’s latest music video comes shortly after Kardashian was declared “legally single” on court.
"The video is disturbing" - Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ music video
Kanye West has continued to make news for his repetitive social media attacks on Pete Davidson amid his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. The rapper previously altered the comedian’s name to “Skete” and exposed several private messages exchanged between the two.
Last month, the Gold Digger hitmaker crossed out Davidson from a black-and-white throwback photo and also shaded the latter’s Hillary Clinton tattoo, calling him the politician’s “ex-boyfriend.”
Ye further attacked Davidson with a personalized poster inspired by Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, inviting the comedian to start a face-off battle. The rapper even dropped musician Kid Cudi from Donda 2 over his friendship with Davidson.
Although the previous post stands deleted, West recently shared a music video of his new song Eazy showing visuals about kidnapping and burying a claymation version of Pete Davidson.
However, netizens immediately condemned the music video and several social media users took to Twitter to call out Ye for his actions:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West or Pete Davidson will address the music video in the days to come.
Kim Kardashian had previously accused Ye of “spreading misinformation” and told the court that his scathing social media posts have caused her “emotional distress.”
The rapper, however, deemed the claim “inadmissible” in his own filing despite admitting that his account was not hacked and that he was aware of the ongoing virtual attacks.
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in January 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, the former couple have been embroiled in a highly publicized divorce battle.
Following her separation from the rapper, Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson, making him the subject of Ye’s consistent social media attacks.