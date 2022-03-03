“Sick and demented”- Kanye West faces backlash for burying animated Pete Davidson in ‘Eazy’ music video 

Kanye West recently came under fire after releasing a concerning music video for his single Eazy featuring The Game. In the footage, the rapper can be seen suggesting the idea of kidnapping a claymation version of Pete Davidson before burying him alive.

In the video, an animated West is seen sitting atop a wooden coffin before kidnapping Davidson, burying him in an abandoned area and growing roses around his head. Meanwhile, the lyrics from his diss track can also be heard playing in the background:

"God saved me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a**"

In one of the scenes, the rapper is also seen standing with Davidson’s severed head in his hand. A truck full of roses resembling the ones Kanye West sent to Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day was also shown towards the end of the video.

The disturbing visuals finally came to an end with another message against the comedian appearing on screen:

“Everyone lived happily ever after except Skete you know who. Jk he’s fine.”

The drama between West and Davidson began ever since the former’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian started dating the SNL star. The rapper’s latest music video comes shortly after Kardashian was declared “legally single” on court.

"The video is disturbing" - Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ music video

Netizens call out Kanye West over 'Eazy' music video (Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kanye West has continued to make news for his repetitive social media attacks on Pete Davidson amid his divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. The rapper previously altered the comedian’s name to “Skete” and exposed several private messages exchanged between the two.

Last month, the Gold Digger hitmaker crossed out Davidson from a black-and-white throwback photo and also shaded the latter’s Hillary Clinton tattoo, calling him the politician’s “ex-boyfriend.”

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia Kanye West animates Pete Davidson’s burial in new “Eazy” music video with The Game. Kanye West animates Pete Davidson’s burial in new “Eazy” music video with The Game.👀😳 https://t.co/EbrJ84LYvZ

Ye further attacked Davidson with a personalized poster inspired by Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, inviting the comedian to start a face-off battle. The rapper even dropped musician Kid Cudi from Donda 2 over his friendship with Davidson.

Although the previous post stands deleted, West recently shared a music video of his new song Eazy showing visuals about kidnapping and burying a claymation version of Pete Davidson.

However, netizens immediately condemned the music video and several social media users took to Twitter to call out Ye for his actions:

· @barbiexdrip that kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order that kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order

katheryn @star_stained That #Kanye #Eazy video is disturbing. This is emotional abuse and will end very badly for this family. I felt terrified, can’t imagine how Kim feels. He’s terrorizing her as punishment and I hope people will stop excusing this as art. That #Kanye #Eazy video is disturbing. This is emotional abuse and will end very badly for this family. I felt terrified, can’t imagine how Kim feels. He’s terrorizing her as punishment and I hope people will stop excusing this as art.

M A E 💋 @MaeonyaRoelona Kanye has hit a very scary point. If I was Kim or Pete, I'd be down at the police station filing a restraining order YESTERDAY! Kanye has hit a very scary point. If I was Kim or Pete, I'd be down at the police station filing a restraining order YESTERDAY!

Stephanie Bauer @StephBauerTV SORRY NOT SORRY!!! How is he not being stopped!!! Now he releases a music video kidnapping Pete Davidson & burying him alive. It’s not art. He is scary & unstable. #KanyeWest SORRY NOT SORRY!!! How is he not being stopped!!! Now he releases a music video kidnapping Pete Davidson & burying him alive. It’s not art. He is scary & unstable. #KanyeWest https://t.co/ylWvp9wHTH

Stephanie Soteriou @StephanieRiou Kanye West decapitating Pete Davidson in his new music video is absolutely disgusting and pathetic. The man’s 44 and having a completely one-sided feud with this guy to this extreme, it’s vile and so uncomfortable to witness unfold. He needs to be de-platformed like Trump. Kanye West decapitating Pete Davidson in his new music video is absolutely disgusting and pathetic. The man’s 44 and having a completely one-sided feud with this guy to this extreme, it’s vile and so uncomfortable to witness unfold. He needs to be de-platformed like Trump. https://t.co/rDvAJxZnQG

Elena🧣 @meerienaa #KanyeWest twitter.com/popcrave/statu… Pop Crave @PopCrave Kanye West continues to threaten Pete Davidson in his new music video for “Eazy.” Kanye West continues to threaten Pete Davidson in his new music video for “Eazy.” https://t.co/rZwFUC4jMR I’m honestly shocked of how so many people are praising this video on YouTube. I don’t even know Pete Davidson and I’m scared for him. #EAZY I’m honestly shocked of how so many people are praising this video on YouTube. I don’t even know Pete Davidson and I’m scared for him. #EAZY #KanyeWest twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

✨MaskiíQuëen @MaskiQueen

This is very scary I hope Pete is getting mental health support because this can not be easy.

For the people applauding this please look within this is disturbing. v @ViralFinds https://t.co/TQoHSkMYrj Kanye West is a sick individualThis is very scary I hope Pete is getting mental health support because this can not be easy.For the people applauding this please look within this is disturbing. twitter.com/ViralFinds/sta… Kanye West is a sick individual This is very scary I hope Pete is getting mental health support because this can not be easy.For the people applauding this please look within this is disturbing. twitter.com/ViralFinds/sta…

Amz 🌙 @AnxietySugar_ With the situation happening with Kanye West and Pete Davidson, please remember to not use mental illness as an insult or weapon.

Pete has BPD, is medicated and takes care of himself. Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, doesn't. This behavior isn't because of Kanye's mental illness. With the situation happening with Kanye West and Pete Davidson, please remember to not use mental illness as an insult or weapon.Pete has BPD, is medicated and takes care of himself. Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, doesn't. This behavior isn't because of Kanye's mental illness.

iliveinthe🌈moon 💙💛 @EverlongGirl Whether you like them or not people should agree that Kanye West’s behaviour towards Kim and Pete is disgusting, dangerous and obsessive. Britney and Amanda Bynes got placed in conservatorships for less. Whether you like them or not people should agree that Kanye West’s behaviour towards Kim and Pete is disgusting, dangerous and obsessive. Britney and Amanda Bynes got placed in conservatorships for less.

MEJIA. @dreaa_mejj So, we are all going to act like Kanye West didn't just publicly threated to KIDNAP, DECAPITATE AND DRAG the body of Pete Davidson for dating his now EX-wife? Who told this man that he owned the world like wtf? So, we are all going to act like Kanye West didn't just publicly threated to KIDNAP, DECAPITATE AND DRAG the body of Pete Davidson for dating his now EX-wife? Who told this man that he owned the world like wtf?

alison brie adjacent / saw the batman @hrtbrkkwther kanye west leave pete davidson alone challenge kanye west leave pete davidson alone challenge

Mahlee Sem @MahleeSem #kanyewestisoverparty twitter.com/viralfinds/sta… v @ViralFinds https://t.co/TQoHSkMYrj This is disgusting. Kanye has gone way to far to make a music video of him carrying around Pete Davidson’s decapitated head. I don’t agree with cancel culture but he doesn’t deserve a platform anymore. #KanyeWest This is disgusting. Kanye has gone way to far to make a music video of him carrying around Pete Davidson’s decapitated head. I don’t agree with cancel culture but he doesn’t deserve a platform anymore. #KanyeWest #kanyewestisoverparty twitter.com/viralfinds/sta…

J M @FollowingJM #petedavidson #eazy #kanyewest Remember to use the report feature if you should come across Ye West’s new music video. “Artwork” of him murdering his ex’s new boyfriend is extremely disturbing, and if he wasn’t a “celebrity” no one would doubt it was deeply problematic… #kayne Remember to use the report feature if you should come across Ye West’s new music video. “Artwork” of him murdering his ex’s new boyfriend is extremely disturbing, and if he wasn’t a “celebrity” no one would doubt it was deeply problematic…#kayne #petedavidson #eazy #kanyewest https://t.co/jcJvHXmFfL

Nick Pinard @NicholasPinard I don’t get why people are just okay with what Kanye West is doing right now.



This whole things seems like a cry for help.



On top of that, Pete Davidson didn’t do anything wrong. Yet people just hop on the hype train and love the video Ye put out. I don’t get why people are just okay with what Kanye West is doing right now. This whole things seems like a cry for help.On top of that, Pete Davidson didn’t do anything wrong. Yet people just hop on the hype train and love the video Ye put out. https://t.co/nCLsGGJOVL

the j stands for jess @heyguysitsmejm it's easy to laugh at kanye west but his behaviour surrounding kim kardashian and pete davidson actually does veer towards criminal so it's easy to laugh at kanye west but his behaviour surrounding kim kardashian and pete davidson actually does veer towards criminal so

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Kanye West or Pete Davidson will address the music video in the days to come.

Kim Kardashian had previously accused Ye of “spreading misinformation” and told the court that his scathing social media posts have caused her “emotional distress.”

The rapper, however, deemed the claim “inadmissible” in his own filing despite admitting that his account was not hacked and that he was aware of the ongoing virtual attacks.

Taylor Morgan @taymo_84 This whole Kanye and Kim divorce really bothers me on another level because we're witnessing gaslighting, emotional abuse and stalking and nothing is being done about it. Whatever your opinions are of Kim K, no woman deserves to be treated this way and it disgusts me This whole Kanye and Kim divorce really bothers me on another level because we're witnessing gaslighting, emotional abuse and stalking and nothing is being done about it. Whatever your opinions are of Kim K, no woman deserves to be treated this way and it disgusts me

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in January 2021 citing “irreconcilable differences.” Since then, the former couple have been embroiled in a highly publicized divorce battle.

Following her separation from the rapper, Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson, making him the subject of Ye’s consistent social media attacks.

