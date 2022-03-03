What is Kim Kardashian’s birth name? KUWTK star declared ‘legally single’ amid Kanye West divorce battle 

Kim Kardashian was declared “legally single” in her latest bifurcation proceedings as part of the ongoing divorce battle with Kanye West. The judge reportedly granted the SKIMS founder's request to drop her former husband’s surname and allowed her to restore her birth name.

A source close to the reality star told People that Kardashian was “relieved” with the latest ruling:

"Kim has considered herself single for a while. She is relieved that it's official though. She isn't looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final."

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom :(@gettyimages) A judge has declared Kim Kardashian as legally single, and she will be going back to her maiden name and dropping West!:(@gettyimages) A judge has declared Kim Kardashian as legally single, and she will be going back to her maiden name and dropping West! 📷:(@gettyimages) https://t.co/Z2QyUBqD1G

The insider also mentioned that the KUWTK star is in a “very happy place right now” with her four children and her romance with Pete Davidson:

"Her kids are great and she loves dating Pete. She isn't seeing anyone else. She is having the best time with him."

The latest ruling comes a few months after Kardashian asked the judge to change her marital status, a bid that was previously challenged by West’s lawyers. However, the Donda creator was absent from the latest hearing, while Kardashian attended the session via video call.

Kim Kardashian’s birth name is Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's maiden name was Kimberly Noel Kardashian (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian was born to Kris and Robert Kardashian on October 21, 1980, in Los Angeles, California. Her full name at birth was Kimberly Noel Kardashian, which was given by her family.

The reality star later adopted Kanye West’s surname as her last name following her marriage to the rapper on May 24, 2014. However, Kardashian recently dropped her ex-husband’s surname amid their ongoing divorce and has officially restored her birth name along with a “legally single” status.

According to Baby Names, the name Kimberly is of English origin and hails “from the meadow of the royal fortress.” Meanwhile, English lexicographer and corpus linguist Patrick Hanks noted that the name was derived from a place in Kimberley, South Africa.

The place was reportedly named after Lord Kimberley in the 19th century. The venue came to be known as a place of fighting and British victory during the Second Boer War and eventually the name gained popularity in the English-speaking world towards the end of the 19th century.

As per the Online Etymology Dictionary, the name is derived from two Old English elements. The first element Kimber is based on the feminine personal name Cyneburg, which means "royal fortress” and the second element leah, defines "woodland" or "clearing".

Did Kanye West respond to Kim Kardashian’s ‘legally single’ status?

Kanye West's lawyers did not object to Kim Kardashian's "legally single" status (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kanye West previously challenged Kim Kardashian’s request to declare her legally single in court. However, his lawyers did not object to the latest ruling. In response, the legal team presented three conditions to the court, as per TMZ.

The first condition mentioned that “any right to get money reimbursement that is supposed to be divided between the pair will be preserved in case either of their passing.” The condition was granted by the judge.

The remaining conditions mentioned that Kardashian “would not transfer any assets she had in trust” and she would waive the “marital privilege” if she ever remarries. The privilege would mean that Kardashian’s new spouse would not be required to testify about communications he had with her.

Both conditions were denied by the judge in court. During the latest hearing, Kardashian had to answer “prove up” questions. The TV personality testified that there are active problems in her relationship with Ye and that their marriage cannot be saved with counseling."

Another source close to Kanye West told TMZ that the rapper is also currently single. The judge also confirmed that Kim Kardashian will only be known by her maiden name hereafter.

Edited by Prem Deshpande