"Finally made it": Soulja Boy's verse in Donda 2 takes the internet by storm

A Donda 2 listening event was held at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on February 22. Kanye West’s entry made the audience go crazy, and when he got to the line about Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, the crowd cheered.

Very soon, other artists, including 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Jack Harlow, Alicia Keys, and others, joined the event. However, the album is currently trending since Soulja Boy’s verse was also included in Donda 2.

Soulja Boy was initially removed from the album without prior notice, which was also revealed by Ye himself. Also known as DeAndre, he then leaked his verse on the song and criticized Ye on social media.

The rapper was not happy when he was taken off the album and when Ye was asked about the same, he did not hide anything. The topic was bought up the last time West appeared on Drink Champs, and he initially praised Soulja and then began debasing him. He said:

“I’m not gonna argue with you n***as about this at all. Soulja Boy is top 5 most (influential) as far as what we are today.”

N.O.R.E. then asked Kanye why DeAndre was removed from the album, and the former replied by asking if he heard the verse. N.O.R.E. asked if the verse was not good, to which Ye replied:

“Nah, but I tell you what though…”

The audience was smart enough to understand why Soulja Boy was removed from Donda 2. It seems like Ye considered Soulja’s verse not good enough and then replaced him with Young Thug.

Fans were happy to hear Soulja Boy’s verse on 'Donda 2'

DeAndre’s contribution towards Donda 2 was loved by his fans, and when they heard his verse was included in the album, they reacted to the same on social media:

“About Profit” 💵🅿️ @OmilloDior 🏾 Soulja Boy finally made it on to Donda Soulja Boy finally made it on to Donda 😂😭🔥👏🏾https://t.co/V1S5ajeAcB

The 31-year-old record producer recently revealed that everything is good between him and Ye despite the occasional issues. Soulja had previously said a few derogatory things on social media, seemingly referencing Kanye.

It looked like Ye then directly texted Soulja and asked him not to talk about his estranged wife. DeAndre also shared a screenshot of the conversation, after which Ye controlled the situation by telling the artist that he would send him one of his new Stem players and invited him to join his upcoming album.

Soulja Boy was previously removed from Kanye West's upcoming album (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Chicago, Illinois native cleared everything in an Instagram story post, saying that there are no problems between him and West. He described themselves as two smart, strong-willed men with big dreams.

Donda 2 is Kanye West’s eleventh studio album and is scheduled to be released by GOOD Music. Originally planned for release on February 22, 2022, a new release date is yet to be announced.

