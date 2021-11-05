When is Haikyuu!! Season 5 coming out? Expected release date and more

Haikyuu!! came out in 2012 and became one of the most famous manga series that later received an anime adaptation, which was well received and gained fans worldwide. The volleyball anime has seen four seasons so far, with the first episode of Season 1 airing on April 6, 2014.

Haikyuu!! has not released an official statement for the release date of Season 5, but speculation suggests it could be anytime in 2022.

Haikyuu!! anime synopsis

Haikyuu!! is a sports anime series that revolves around a young boy named Hinata Shoyo. One day, he stood outside an electronics store that had a television broadcasting the national high school volleyball tournament. Hinata was mesmerized by a player who was called the "Little Giant."

Hinata was inspired by the Little Giant's leaping abilities while playing volleyball, which sparked a burning passion for the sport in him. In his middle school, Shoyo is unable to find teammates and understands the level of the competition during middle school.

He proceeded to join the same school that Little Giant played for. On joining Karasuno, he realizes that the team isn't as strong as it used to be. Will Shoyo be able to make his way to the top?

Haikyuu!! Season 5 expected release date

Haikyuu!! have not released an official statement for the release date of season 5. That said, speculations suggest that Haikyuu!! season 5 will be released sometime in early 2022. The English version of Haikyuu!! Twitter page uploaded a tweet that said that they are looking forward to the continuation of the show.

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN



Looking forward to the continuation!



#ハイキュー #hq_anime A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year!Looking forward to the continuation! A huge thank you to the entire Haikyu!! Anime team for their continued hard work this past year! Looking forward to the continuation!#ハイキュー #hq_anime https://t.co/KU411mpHQ7

Yoshiki Kobayashi, a Japanese music producer, reportedly mentioned that recording for Haikyuu!! season 5 had already begun back in June 2020. Fans expected the show to come out during the second half of 2021. The COVID pandemic seems to have delayed the show's production, and fans might have to wait till 2022 for the fifth season of Haikyuu!!

Where to watch Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! season 1 and 2 are available on Netflix. But seasons 3 and 4 are available on Crunchyroll. There are no official announcements regarding the streaming platform for Haikyuu!! season 5 yet. That said, it is highly likely that Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming season of Haikyuu!!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha