BTS Jimin's new tattoo sends fans into a frenzy

BTS' first Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul has given fans talking points to gush about for weeks, including what appear to be two brand new tattoos on Jimin's body.

The concert, which was BTS' first concert in the South Korean capital since the COVID-19 pandemic, took place at Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10. Performing at a packed stadium, the concert was also broadcast live to fans worldwide via VenewLive.

While the performances were perfect as usual, eagle-eyed fans did not take long to spot what many speculate are two additions to Jimin's ever-growing body art collection.

BTS' Jimin currently has 6 tattoos on his body

The BTS member sported not one but two new tattoos at the concert. The first one appreared to be a design of the waxing crescent moon, placed at the idol's nape. Resting just above the collar of Jimin's shirt, the moon tattoo was on full display throughout the concert, sending ARMY members into a frenzy.

The other tattoo was a more discreet one. Hidden just behind his ear, this one appeared to several fans to be a script tattoo, of either some initials or a short word, written in cursive. While what the tattoo really is has not been revealed yet, fans have already flooded social media sites with speculations.

Incidentally, Jimin has three other tattoos that fans know of. The popular star has a "13" inked on his wrist and the phrase “Young Forever” tattooed on the back of both his arms. The BTS member's most loved tattoo, however, is the “Nevermind” tattoed across his ribs, which often peeks through his shirt.

Apart from him, the only other member to sport tattoos, at least visibly, is Maknae Jungkook, who is rumored to have over 18 tattoos on his body. Given how tattoos have been considered taboo in South Korean society for a long time, the idols’ decision to get multiple visible ones is ground breaking.

Upon spotting Jimin's new ink, fans have been having a field day with many gushing over the idol's good looks, with the tattoos being an added bonus.

Meanwhile, the group will also be performing on the two remaining dates of Permission to Dance on Stage in Seoul, March 12 and March 13. These performances will also be played live in cinemas worldwide for international fans of the group.

