×
Create
Notifications

BTS Jimin's new tattoo sends fans into a frenzy

The idol&#039;s tattoos sent ARMY into a speculative deep dive (Image via Big Hit)
The idol's tattoos sent ARMY into a speculative deep dive (Image via Big Hit)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 11, 2022 03:36 AM IST
News

BTS' first Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul has given fans talking points to gush about for weeks, including what appear to be two brand new tattoos on Jimin's body.

The concert, which was BTS' first concert in the South Korean capital since the COVID-19 pandemic, took place at Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 10. Performing at a packed stadium, the concert was also broadcast live to fans worldwide via VenewLive.

Simply legends. 💜 @BTS_twt #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #PTD_KpopHerald https://t.co/6SMRXXcJLY

While the performances were perfect as usual, eagle-eyed fans did not take long to spot what many speculate are two additions to Jimin's ever-growing body art collection.

BTS' Jimin currently has 6 tattoos on his body

The BTS member sported not one but two new tattoos at the concert. The first one appreared to be a design of the waxing crescent moon, placed at the idol's nape. Resting just above the collar of Jimin's shirt, the moon tattoo was on full display throughout the concert, sending ARMY members into a frenzy.

JIMIN IS THAT A NEW TATTOO????? https://t.co/LSGUsgaKHg
really love how jimin’s mole looks like a star next to his moon tattoo https://t.co/FEWR6ViyzH
Jimin new tattoo guys...look https://t.co/k5ZjMdizHR
OMMGG PARK JIMIN’s PRETTY TATTOOS https://t.co/svkCYmepJT

The other tattoo was a more discreet one. Hidden just behind his ear, this one appeared to several fans to be a script tattoo, of either some initials or a short word, written in cursive. While what the tattoo really is has not been revealed yet, fans have already flooded social media sites with speculations.

JIMINS BEHIND THE EAR TATTOO IN 4K ??? IT SAYS “YOUTH” ?????? https://t.co/o5HP4Dn3Bb
This tattoo of Jimin literally has jungkook's handwriting. I AM NOT BEING DELUSIONAL SEE IT FOR YOURSELF https://t.co/lx9RLfTbzk
Army trying to decipher Jimin's new tattoo https://t.co/JeA2QHBBVw
me reading what is written on Jimin's new tattoo. https://t.co/o81Yb9ZaNh

Incidentally, Jimin has three other tattoos that fans know of. The popular star has a "13" inked on his wrist and the phrase “Young Forever” tattooed on the back of both his arms. The BTS member's most loved tattoo, however, is the “Nevermind” tattoed across his ribs, which often peeks through his shirt.

JIMIN'S NEVERMIND TATTOO APPEARED. 😳 https://t.co/lG0yt11qZz
OMMGG PARK JIMIN’s PRETTY TATTOOS https://t.co/svkCYmepJT

Apart from him, the only other member to sport tattoos, at least visibly, is Maknae Jungkook, who is rumored to have over 18 tattoos on his body. Given how tattoos have been considered taboo in South Korean society for a long time, the idols’ decision to get multiple visible ones is ground breaking.

Upon spotting Jimin's new ink, fans have been having a field day with many gushing over the idol's good looks, with the tattoos being an added bonus.

OMG JIMIN HAS NEW TATTOOSme trying to see what's written https://t.co/biZWv4tlLT
i'm not going to be sorry for the person i will be if jungkook ends up having a sun tattoo of his own. considering... and now jimin have his https://t.co/BIngbJCDwT
wait jimin has the prettiest placements for his tattoos https://t.co/eEpkpTh1br
When u realise Jungkook can touch Jimin's tattoo 😭 https://t.co/vU2rpFiW7H
Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the group will also be performing on the two remaining dates of Permission to Dance on Stage in Seoul, March 12 and March 13. These performances will also be played live in cinemas worldwide for international fans of the group.

Edited by Sabika
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी