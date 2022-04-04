Did Kanye West win any Grammys? 2022 ceremony absence explained

Kanye West was able to win two Grammy Awards on April 3 despite being banned from performing at the event.

He won trophies for Best Melodic Rap Performance for Hurricane featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby and Best Rap Song for Jail featuring Jay-Z. With his two most recent achievements, the rapper has 24 Grammys on his list of achievements.

Blade🐻🇵🇰 @Bladee90210 Kanye West pissed on a grammy and won three more... MY GOAT Kanye West pissed on a grammy and won three more... MY GOAT 🐐

Why was Kanye West absent from the Grammys?

Ye was not at the event to collect the awards as he was barred from performing at the event by the Recording Academy last month.

The organizers of the event and CBS decided because of the artist’s concerning online behavior after various threats on social media aimed at ex Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. West was not listed as a performer at the event but was reportedly nixed from a later lineup.

Ye was congratulated by his girlfriend Chaney Jones for breaking the record for the most Grammy Awards won by a hip-hop artist on Sunday night. Jones had already thanked West a few hours earlier for gifting her a rare metallic silver Birkin bag and matching roses from Venus ET Fleur.

A source told Us Weekly that "they’re not exclusive," but she is "his muse and hangs out with his posse."

Ye had previously gifted a Birkin bag to his former public girlfriend Julia Fox on her 31st birthday. Fox once mentioned on her podcast that she dated billionaires in her adult life and began running around with Ye on New Year’s Eve.

West and Fox’s relationship became a public spectacle and lasted through the latter’s birthday on February 2 but ended shortly thereafter. Fox recently revealed that she felt a lot of pressure owning a Birkin bag.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s feud continues

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot in 2014 and had four children together. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 and was officially declared single last month.

Following her divorce, the public begged her to reunite with their family by returning to Ye, including on his album Donda. West claimed in January 2022 that he was not informed about the time or location of Chicago’s fourth birthday party but showed up anyway.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian separated in 2021 (Image via Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Ye recently slammed Kardashian for antagonizing him by allowing North to use TikTok. He and The Game also released a single titled Eazy, where West expressed his desire to "beat Pete Davidson's a**," criticizing Kardashian's parenting and saying that their children are spoiled.

The music video also showcased Ye burying a claymation version of Davidson alive. He later defended the video on free speech grounds and said:

“Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus also shared screenshots of a conversation between Davidson and West about their feud. Davidson expressed his concern over West’s mental well-being in the conversation.

Ye was then suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for his posts about Davidson and Trevor after he violated the site’s harassment policy. His representative then confirmed that he had been banned from performing at the Grammys because of his concerning online behavior.

