It's still stuck in my head": North West sings Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' in Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram video 

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is already displaying her vocal talents at the tender age of 8 ½ years old. And the proof of it is a recent Instagram video from Kim K that featured North West and her friend Ryan Romulus giving the Encanto song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” their all, in the backseat of a car.

The popular song of the Oscar-winning Disney movie Encanto was also performed at the 94th Academy Awards earlier this week. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been sitting at the top of several charts. The song, written and composed by Lin Manuel Miranda, has been throned as the longest staying chart topper on the US Billboard Top Hot 100. But why is West singing the song?

Looks like North West likes “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

From Kardashian’s video of North West’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” rendition, it certainly looks like the young star loves the song. In the Instagram video, West can be seen sitting in the back of the car with Romulus and performing the popular song sung by the Encanto cast with hand gestures and animated facial expressions.

The noteworthy performance of the two is complete with West rapping parts of the song to perfection. Given that West is Kardashian's daughter with her former partner and famous rapper, Kanye West, her rapping skills come as no surprise at all.

A proud mother showing off her daughter’s singing chops, Kardashian wrote, "North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it's still stuck in my head lol," as she posted the video. And when West’s singing met with Kardashian’s massive following, reactions poured in almost immediately.

From Kardashian, the viewers of the video began shifting towards a North West fandom. Amongst the many fawning viewers, a familiar face also showered praise on West.

"I am crying!!!!!!!!! Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!” wrote Khloe Kardashian, West’s aunt and another member of the Kardashian family.

But this wasn’t the first time that fans have seen a member of the Kardashian-West clan jamming to the popular tune. Just a few days back Kim K herself was seen singing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” along with her 6-year-old son, Saint.

With Kim Kardashian’s charm and sartorial sass, along with Kanye West’s songwriting and rapping skills, it is no wonder that their kids are already on their path to stardom. What comes next for them, well, that remains to be seen.

Edited by Somava Das