Encanto: 5 unknown facts about the Disney+ latest hit

Encanto, Disney's latest hit, is popular for its portrayal of authentic Colombian heritage and its exceptional songs. The superb animation and imagery added to the charm along with the heart-warming storyline.

Disney representing Latin American culture through its animation makes the movie as fascinating as it ever could be. Inclusivity has been the entertainment company's speciality. By creating animations from different ethnicities across the world, it has brought numerous cultures to a single platform.

The Madrigal family has used their magical powers for half a century for doing good for the people of their village. The very core of their family is threatened and they must join hands to protect their powers.

When all hope seems lost, they find magic again by reuniting their broken family. With the candle burning bright, these unknown facts about the movie will make it even more exciting to watch.

Five unknown facts about Disney's latest hit Encanto

1.) Encanto is the first Disney movie specifically centering on Latinx characters

"Family weirdos get the worst rap." Line of my life. #Encanto is magnificent! Afro-Latinos present, our culture alive, a story of ours told. Relates to anyone fighting to live up to expectations. Wept like a baby. The 60th Disney feature is one of their best. Loved it to bits.

The Disney movie explores Latin American culture including a plethora of colors and concepts in the animations. It extends a particular culture to viewers across the world.

With a wide audience, the movie will make people familiar with Latin American culture and give them a chance to understand it. The vibrant representation has viewers cheering with joy as Mirabel takes them through the journey with her family.

2.) The plant inside the boot in Bruno's lair is very similar to the one in WALL-E

WALL-E's plant in Bruno's lair (Image via Disney+hotstar)

The Parents Magazine stated,

"Tucked away in Bruno's den is the plant from WALL.E. The brown boot sits on a shelf in his room with a single green sprout."

The unquestionably familiar object in Bruno's lair looks like a bonus that Disney included to add an extra flair to the movie. It is a Disney specialty to leave hidden clues that may lead to upcoming Disney movies or just as a bonus to make the scene more enticing.

3.) What you agree not to talk about becomes a major source of gossip

The song We Don't Talk About Bruno in Encanto (Image via DisneyMusicVEVO/Youtube)

Though the Madrigal family refused to talk about run-away Bruno, he was always a constant source of gossip across the village. They even made a song about not talking about Bruno.

Reportedly, the song We Don't Talk About Bruno was influenced by family instances when the thing that is not supposed to be mentioned is also the thing most talked about.

4.) The Family Madrigal sung by Mirabel is the fastest singing a Disney character has ever done

Mirabel introduces her entire family not only to the rest of the village but to the audience as well. Stephanie Beatrize managed to get the vocals correct considering it became impossible to follow at one point.

Buzzfeed reported,

"Mirabel's singing in The Family Madrigal is the fastest singing a character had to do in Disney history."

Mirabel sang at the fastest speed she could, giving a perfect and engaging introduction to the story. She spoke of her entire family describing their powers and the enchanted Casita.

5.) Stephanie Beatriz plays two contrasting roles: Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mirabel Madrigal in Encanto

Rosa Diaz is nothing like Mirabel Madrigal, yet Stephanie Betrize managed to pull off Mirabel's character with hesitation. Comic Book Resources stated,

"Stephanie Beatrize is the voice of the protagonist and she could not be further from her infamous role as Detective Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Mirabel's character is full of life, enthusiasm, and is in the mood to sing and dance all the time. On the other hand, Rosa Diaz shows very little emotion and is a frightening character who likes to beat people up. She sure is talented to have pulled off such contrasting roles.

Encanto came out in November 2021 as the 60th movie under The Walt Disney Company. The movie is set to create records as its song We Don't Talk About Bruno has been No.1 on the Billboard Top 100 charts.

