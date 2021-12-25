'Encanto': An homage to diversity and the Colombian culture

Encanto is Disney's 60th animated feature film that was released on Disney+ today. Ever since its premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on November 3, 2021, the film has gained mostly favorable reviews and critical acclaim. Featuring a combination of Stephanie Beatriz's mind-blowing voice acting with Lin-Manuel Miranda's songs, the animated musical comedy has dazzled musically and narratively.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro-Smith, Encanto is set in a fictional, charmed land in Colombia. It also includes Maluma, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, John Leguizamo, and a whole bunch of other exceptional voice actors.

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

'Encanto' summary: Love, acceptance, and self-discovery in the Madrigal family

Encanto centers on Mirabel, an ordinary girl in an extraordinary family. Every member of the Madrigal family is blessed with a unique gift when they turn 5 years old except Mirabel. Her empathetic and quirky personality mostly make up for her lack of special powers unless her Abuela (grandma) decides to berate her for not being good enough.

The Madrigal family's downfall begins when Mirabel notices cracks and fissures running down the walls of their magical casita (house). The entire family's special gifts are powered by a magical candle that also starts dimming when the house starts falling apart. However, no one believes Mirabel's protestations, dismissing her as just acting out due to her lack of a special gift.

Encanto follows Mirabel from being the most ordinary girl, to the most prodigious member of the family not because of some magical power but because of her heart and bravery. Mirabel saves the day by stepping up to find the reason for their family's diminishing miracle and address the underlying issues.

The beauty of diversity and Colombian culture

Set amidst the mountains of Colombia, Encanto is home to the magical Madrigal family and many others. Disney's Encanto features characters with varying skin tones, ranging from light to dark and hairstyles that vary from straight to curly. Apart from its breathtaking animation and catchy songs, the film has been praised immensely for portraying diversity with the Latinx community in such a beautiful manner.

The impressive animation in Encanto presents a dazzling fusion of hues and articulate weaving of precious details that are pertinent to Colombian culture. From the embroidery of skirts and dresses to the golden-brown crust of a cheese arepa and the bewitching selection of native Colombian flora, Encanto is visually delightful.

The spellbinding soundtrack in Encanto, provided by Lin-Manuel Miranda, also pays tribute to Colombian roots. The songs combine salsa, bachata, and hip-hop played with traditional folk instruments from Colombia.

Lastly, the Madrigal family's backstory of generational trauma and displacement is also culturally specific. The story of a homeland lost and rebuilding the family in a new land is not unheard of among Latinx immigrant families. Encanto does a commendable job of incorporating it into a charming Disney movie and providing generations of immigrant families comfort and a sense of belonging.

Encanto is now available to stream on Disney+.

