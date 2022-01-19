"Everyone's welcome at our BBQ, not Djoking" - Billboard takes cheeky dig at Novak Djokovic during 2022 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday following a prolonged legal battle. But the negative backlash directed at the Serb for his vaccination status and controversial medical exemption is far from over.

Photographs of a billboard taking a cheeky dig at Djokovic were recently posted on Twitter. An advertising banner for Australian Lamb, featured on a truck near Melbourne Park, provided an invitation for a barbecue with the caption: "Everyone’s welcome at our BBQ. Not Djoking."

The advertisement was part of a larger brand campaign aimed at highlighting Australia's isolation from the rest of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adman behind the billboard found the right muse in the form of Djokovic.

Notably, members of the Australian media -- including Australian Associated Press' Karen Sweeney -- had foreseen the backlash that World No. 1 would face in the country given his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Karen Sweeney @karenlsweeney Novak Djokovic is about to find out what it’s like to be despised by all of Australia. We’re all nice and laid back until we’re not. #GetVaccinated

"Novak Djokovic is about to find out what it’s like to be despised by all of Australia," Sweeney had written in a Twitter post back on January 4.

Top sponsor issues statement on Novak Djokovic's Australian Open visa row

Djokovic wearing his Lacoste outfit during the Tokyo Olympics.

French clothing brand Lacoste, Djokovic's long-time sponsor, issued a statement on the Serb's visa controversy, saying they would get in touch with the World No. 1 to "review" the events that took place in Australia at the earliest.

The statement further thanked the 2022 Australian Open tournament organizers for their efforts to ensure the safety of players, staff and spectators.

"As soon as possible, we will be in touch with Novak Djokovic to review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia," the brand said in a statement.

"We wish everyone an excellent tournament and thank the organizers for all their efforts to ensure that the tournament is held in good conditions for players, staff and spectators," the statement further read.

Also Read Article Continues below

Djokovic recently landed in his hometown of Belgrade, where a skyscraper was illuminated in the national colors with a message of support for the Serb.

Edited by Arvind Sriram