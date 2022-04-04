Did The Weeknd win any Grammys? 2022 ceremony absence explained

The Weeknd managed to grab a Grammy Award at the event held on March 3.

The singer won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award shared with Lil Baby and Kanye West for their vocals on Ye’s song Hurricane, off his album, Donda. The trio defeated other nominees, including J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Tyler, The Creator.

haven FM 🎙🫠 ﾒ𝟶 @zerosacrifices Kanye won 2 Grammys.

Tyler won a Grammy.

The Weeknd won a Grammy despite not submitting his own music.

Lil Baby won a Grammy.

Jay-Z won a Grammy.

HER won a Grammy.

Jon Batiste won 5 Grammys and won AOTY

Silk Sonic won 4 Grammys.

Doja & SZA won a Grammy.



CJayXO @jcxotwod @theweeknd Bro you just won a Grammy even after boycotting the Grammys. THATS GOAT SHIT RIGHT THERE. @theweeknd Bro you just won a Grammy even after boycotting the Grammys. THATS GOAT SHIT RIGHT THERE. https://t.co/Q0Fay9bA04

This also marked another win for Ye, who has earned 22 Grammys throughout his career. Kanye was nominated for five awards at the awards show but was banned from performing because of his online behavior earlier this year.

Why was The Weeknd not present at Grammys 2022?

Also known as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, The Weeknd has revealed that he will boycott the Grammys in the future. He made the decision after his hit album After Hours and song Blinding Lights were snubbed. While speaking to the New York Times, he said:

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label [Republic Records] to submit my music to the GRAMMYs.”

In response to his comments, the Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said that they are disappointed when anyone is upset, but the awards are constantly evolving. Mason also said:

“And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees.”

In an interview with Billboard in January 2021, Abel said that the snub was an attack and tweeted that the Grammys remain corrupt. He even mentioned that the three Grammys he won previously in 2015 and 2017 for Starboy, Earned It, and Beauty Behind the Madness meant nothing to him. He said:

“Look, I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows.”

The Weeknd has previously boycotted the Grammy Awards (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The Recording Academy announced in May 2021 that it would no longer use anonymous review committees to choose the nominees.

The Academy mentioned that it has changed the number of categories where Academy members can vote and included two awards to reflect its ongoing commitment to evolve within the musical landscape and ensure that the Grammy Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was able to win two awards at the event despite being absent. He won in the best rap performance category for The Hurricane alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby. Ye’s song Jail also won the Best Rap Song award.

