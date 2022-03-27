"A win-win for everybody": Sean Penn's decision to boycott Oscars without Zelenskyy's appearance leaves netizens divided

After Oscars 2022 co-host Amy Schumer pitched to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy speak at the Academy Awards, Milk star Sean Penn backed the idea of having the leader of the distressed nation. Penn also added that the Oscars should be boycotted if they do not allow Zelenskyy to speak at the award ceremony.

Sean Penn's decision comes after reportedly meeting Zelenskyy last month for a Vice documentary that he had been shooting regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The two-time Oscar-winning actor referred to rumors about the Academy not willing to invite Zelenskyy in his interview with Jim Acosta of CNN on Saturday.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates



(nz.news.yahoo.com/sean-penn-osca…) Sean Penn asks #Oscar nominees to “protest and to boycott that Academy Awards” if Ukraine president Zelenskyy isn’t part of the ceremony: “I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt [my Academy Award] in public.” Sean Penn asks #Oscar nominees to “protest and to boycott that Academy Awards” if Ukraine president Zelenskyy isn’t part of the ceremony: “I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt [my Academy Award] in public.”(nz.news.yahoo.com/sean-penn-osca…) https://t.co/uQbsmDICV0

The 61-year-old actor stated that if the decision not to pursue the Ukrainian leadership's appearance at the Oscars, then "every bit of that decision would have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history, and I hope that's not what's happening."

What did Sean Penn say about his demand for Zelenskyy's appearance at Oscar 2022?

Jim Acosta @Acosta ICYMI: Actor Sean Penn says the Oscars should be boycotted if the ceremony’s planners have decided against having Zelensky on the program. ICYMI: Actor Sean Penn says the Oscars should be boycotted if the ceremony’s planners have decided against having Zelensky on the program. https://t.co/4LI2YIiKcD

While speaking to CNN on Saturday regarding the potential video presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oscars, Sean Penn gave a bold ultimatum. Penn's statement was based on whether the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chose not to invite Zelenskyy. He said:

"If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards. I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public."

The actor is currently in Poland with his NGO CORE to provide aid and relief to Ukrainian refugees. On Wednesday, Penn reportedly signed a humanitarian contract to help the refugees from Ukraine. Earlier this month, the Santa Monica, California native also urged the US and Poland to supply Ukraine with jets.

Internet left divided over Sean Penn and Amy Schumer's plea to have Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speak at the Oscars 2022

Sean Penn and Amy Schumer's demand to get Zelenskyy to appear at the Oscars to possibly make a statement about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has divided most people on Twitter. While a few backed the actors' pitch, numerous others found the idea to be quite absurd.

lotr circus show @kellywims Paul F. Tompkins @PFTompkins History definitely needs the involvement of the people who bestowed their highest honors on “Green Book” History definitely needs the involvement of the people who bestowed their highest honors on “Green Book” https://t.co/z7235GthpR hey Sean i could be wrong but I think Zelenskyy has a few more pressing matters to attend to than squeezing a quick Zoom appearance in at the Oscars twitter.com/PFTompkins/sta… hey Sean i could be wrong but I think Zelenskyy has a few more pressing matters to attend to than squeezing a quick Zoom appearance in at the Oscars twitter.com/PFTompkins/sta…

@CommonSense @ImpeachedAgain2 @Acosta What kind of nonsense is this? Zelenskyy at the Oscars to say the same thing he says everyday? I think he has bigger fish to fry than to speak at the freaking #Oscars . That’s so superficial. He spoke to Congress, EU, NATO, British Parliament. @SeanPenn telling actors to boycott? @Acosta What kind of nonsense is this? Zelenskyy at the Oscars to say the same thing he says everyday? I think he has bigger fish to fry than to speak at the freaking #Oscars. That’s so superficial. He spoke to Congress, EU, NATO, British Parliament. @SeanPenn telling actors to boycott? https://t.co/ZgnGWC30UZ

𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓲𝓮 @andrea_kate_ Why does Sean Penn assume Zelenskyy wants to/HAS THE TIME to be in the Oscars broadcast? What a weird thing. Why does Sean Penn assume Zelenskyy wants to/HAS THE TIME to be in the Oscars broadcast? What a weird thing.

Jay Rohr @JackBlankHSH Totally agree with Sean Penn... Zelenskyy should take a break from leading his country's defense resisting a brutal bloody invasion to address Hollywood elites in the hope of winning over the far-right post-truth extremists who watch the Oscars for their political direction... Totally agree with Sean Penn... Zelenskyy should take a break from leading his country's defense resisting a brutal bloody invasion to address Hollywood elites in the hope of winning over the far-right post-truth extremists who watch the Oscars for their political direction...

‎️‍🏳️‍🌈 sunny day 🇺🇸 @littlelostsunny Everyone keeps insinuating that Zelenskyy has better things to do than be on the Oscars, but that’s actually not the issue…he’s “in talks” to do it but the Academy hasn’t decided if they wants to get political or not. Everyone keeps insinuating that Zelenskyy has better things to do than be on the Oscars, but that’s actually not the issue…he’s “in talks” to do it but the Academy hasn’t decided if they wants to get political or not. https://t.co/4WiICt69HH

Debra Haney @MuLeonis @Acosta Zelenskyy doesn't need to be on the Oscar program. He is defending his country and being on a B.S. tv show is a waste of time and energy. @Acosta Zelenskyy doesn't need to be on the Oscar program. He is defending his country and being on a B.S. tv show is a waste of time and energy.

Mr. Blue @MrB_eenhereB4 Zelenskyy could make an appearance at the Oscars.

I'm finding all this just a little too sickening now.

What's he up for Best Actor in a wartime drama? Zelenskyy could make an appearance at the Oscars.I'm finding all this just a little too sickening now.What's he up for Best Actor in a wartime drama?

ozu enjoyer @standardspeeds seems wildly inappropriate to have Zelenskyy appear at the oscars, but also totally in line with how the majority of America views violent conflict as more content delivered to them abstractly, to be consumed as entertainment seems wildly inappropriate to have Zelenskyy appear at the oscars, but also totally in line with how the majority of America views violent conflict as more content delivered to them abstractly, to be consumed as entertainment

Jeff Thompson @jeff_thompson Sean Penn saying President Zelenskyy should speak at the Oscar's is a win/win for everybody. I stopped watching the Oscars years ago but I will watch it if Zelenskyy makes a video appearance. Sean Penn saying President Zelenskyy should speak at the Oscar's is a win/win for everybody. I stopped watching the Oscars years ago but I will watch it if Zelenskyy makes a video appearance.

teatime75 @teatime75 Sean Penn saying he will “smelt” his Oscar if this year’s ceremony doesn’t have Zelenskyy speak has me very torn. I’ll always support Ukraine but I do kind of want to see an Oscar smelted… Sean Penn saying he will “smelt” his Oscar if this year’s ceremony doesn’t have Zelenskyy speak has me very torn. I’ll always support Ukraine but I do kind of want to see an Oscar smelted… https://t.co/na9WdW7ULp

bluebear 🇺🇦 🌻 @bluebear5922 To the ones who think Zelenskyy making an appearance on the Oscars is horrible: he's not going to be a presenter in a tux. His message will be to tell the world what is actually happening. Not everyone watches the news or is on social media. Big picture thinking here. To the ones who think Zelenskyy making an appearance on the Oscars is horrible: he's not going to be a presenter in a tux. His message will be to tell the world what is actually happening. Not everyone watches the news or is on social media. Big picture thinking here.

AG 🔥 @Yolo304741 If you were confused on what’s going on in Ukraine. Zelenskyy joining the Hollywood “Elites”by possibly attending the Oscars should tell you all you need to know. If you were confused on what’s going on in Ukraine. Zelenskyy joining the Hollywood “Elites”by possibly attending the Oscars should tell you all you need to know.

Stephanie 🌻 @justastephie @RadioFreeTom @SeanPenn I hate this whole Zelenskyy Oscar conversation. The man’s country has been invaded, he is fighting a war, I think the entire world is aware of the situation. He doesn’t need to speak to the Oscars audience and those who think he should are very self-involved. @RadioFreeTom @SeanPenn I hate this whole Zelenskyy Oscar conversation. The man’s country has been invaded, he is fighting a war, I think the entire world is aware of the situation. He doesn’t need to speak to the Oscars audience and those who think he should are very self-involved.

When did celebs start campaigning for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appearance at the Oscars 2022?

Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, co-host Amy Schumer spoke about her idea of bringing the Ukrainian President to Oscars 2022. The pitch was for Zelenskyy to be virtually present at the ceremony with his message about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Schumer appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and said:

"I actually pitched. I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition…I am not afraid to go there, but it's not me producing the Oscars."

Following Schumer's pitch on March 25, The New York Post reported that the Academy was still in talks with Zelenskyy for a potential video appearance during Sunday's televised broadcast of the event. However, as per the publication's sources, there are many conflicting opinions regarding the invitation of Zelenskyy to the awards.

Edited by R. Elahi