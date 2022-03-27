"A win-win for everybody": Sean Penn's decision to boycott Oscars without Zelenskyy's appearance leaves netizens divided

After Oscars 2022 co-host Amy Schumer pitched to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy speak at the Academy Awards, Milk star Sean Penn backed the idea of having the leader of the distressed nation. Penn also added that the Oscars should be boycotted if they do not allow Zelenskyy to speak at the award ceremony.
Sean Penn's decision comes after reportedly meeting Zelenskyy last month for a Vice documentary that he had been shooting regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The two-time Oscar-winning actor referred to rumors about the Academy not willing to invite Zelenskyy in his interview with Jim Acosta of CNN on Saturday.
The 61-year-old actor stated that if the decision not to pursue the Ukrainian leadership's appearance at the Oscars, then "every bit of that decision would have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history, and I hope that's not what's happening."
What did Sean Penn say about his demand for Zelenskyy's appearance at Oscar 2022?
While speaking to CNN on Saturday regarding the potential video presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Oscars, Sean Penn gave a bold ultimatum. Penn's statement was based on whether the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chose not to invite Zelenskyy. He said:
"If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards. I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public."
The actor is currently in Poland with his NGO CORE to provide aid and relief to Ukrainian refugees. On Wednesday, Penn reportedly signed a humanitarian contract to help the refugees from Ukraine. Earlier this month, the Santa Monica, California native also urged the US and Poland to supply Ukraine with jets.
Internet left divided over Sean Penn and Amy Schumer's plea to have Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speak at the Oscars 2022
Sean Penn and Amy Schumer's demand to get Zelenskyy to appear at the Oscars to possibly make a statement about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has divided most people on Twitter. While a few backed the actors' pitch, numerous others found the idea to be quite absurd.
When did celebs start campaigning for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appearance at the Oscars 2022?
Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, co-host Amy Schumer spoke about her idea of bringing the Ukrainian President to Oscars 2022. The pitch was for Zelenskyy to be virtually present at the ceremony with his message about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Schumer appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and said:
"I actually pitched. I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition…I am not afraid to go there, but it's not me producing the Oscars."
Following Schumer's pitch on March 25, The New York Post reported that the Academy was still in talks with Zelenskyy for a potential video appearance during Sunday's televised broadcast of the event. However, as per the publication's sources, there are many conflicting opinions regarding the invitation of Zelenskyy to the awards.