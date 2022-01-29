Sean Penn sparks major controversy online after claiming "cowardly genes" lead to men wearing skirts

Sean Penn recently came under fire for his controversial comments on men wearing skirts. The actor spoke to The i to discuss his new film Flag Day and said there is “an absence of male behavior" in society due to changing gender roles.
The 61-year-old said that he believes “men in American culture have become wildly feminized.” He also mentioned being “a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women” has nothing to do with masculinity.
The Mystic River star also stated that men should not “become” women in an attempt to be fair to them. Penn further elaborated on his comments during another interview with The Independent and said he knows many strong women who do not take “masculinity as a sign of oppression.”
He also claimed that men are embracing gender fluid fashion and wearing skirts due to their “cowardly genes”:
“There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”
The Independent also noted that Penn’s daughter Dylan, who was being interviewed alongside her father, remained “quiet, staring into space” following the former’s comments.
Penn’s remarks also left several fans disappointed, with many taking to social media to call out the actor.
Sean Penn is considered to be one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood and has earned critical acclaim for his film roles over the years. However, the two-time Academy Award winner has also been embroiled in several controversies throughout his career.
The actor faced severe criticism in 2018 for saying that the #MeToo movement was “led by mania” and claiming that several accusations were “not intellectually honest.”
That same year, Penn’s debut novel Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff featured a poem that reportedly defended alleged abuser, TV show host Charlie Rose and controversial comedian Louise CK.
And now, the Milk star landed in hot water for saying men have started wearing gender fluid clothes due to “cowardly genes.” In response to the comments, several social media users took to Twitter to slam the actor for his remarks:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Sean Penn will address the backlash and provide further explanation for his questionable remarks.
On the work front, Penn recently appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. Meanwhile, he debuted as a director on Flag Day and starred in the film alongside his daughter. The actor will also be seen in the Starz original drama series Gaslit.