Licorice Pizza: Where to watch, cast, plot, and all about the Paul Thomas Anderson film

Paul Thomas Anderson, the director behind films such as Phantom Thread, There Will Be Blood, and Boogie Nights is back with Licorice Pizza. Anderson's latest project is a coming-of-age dramedy set in the 1970s and stars the likes of Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper in its supporting cast.

Licorice Pizza also seems to feature Anderson's trademark themes and style, with realistic characters that are flawed and chaotic yet remain relatable. The movie will be getting a limited theatrical release and is expected to garner the same kind of critical acclaim as the director's previous efforts.

Licorice Pizza: Release date, streaming details, cast, and more about the upcoming dramedy

When will Licorice Pizza be released?

The upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film will be released on November 26, 2021 in the USA.

Apart from the stateside release, the movie is expected to arrive theatrically in several other countries but at later dates. Here's the expected schedule for the cinematic release of Licorice Pizza:

December 9, 2021 - Denmark

December 10, 2021 - Norway

December 22, 2021 - Finland

December 23, 2021 - Portugal

December 25, 2021- USA

December 26, 2021 - Australia

January 5, 2022 - Belgium and France

January 7, 2022 - Greece, Ireland, UK, Turkey, and Lithuania

January 13, 2022 - Netherlands

January 20, 2022 - Germany

January 27, 2022 - Argentina

February 4, 2022 - Spain

Fans can book tickets (within the USA) here.

Will Licorice Pizza get a digital release?

No, Licorice Pizza will not be released online on any OTT or VOD platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, viewers will have to wait for the theatrical run of the nationwide release (December 25) to end for any confirmation about a digital release.

Licorice Pizza: Cast, characters, and plot

Cast and characters

Many characters in Licorice Pizza are based on various real-life personalities. The list of cast and characters of the comedy-drama is given below:

Alana Haim portrays Alana Kane

Cooper Hoffman portrays Gary Valentine

Sean Penn portrays Jack Holden

Tom Waits portrays Rex Blau

Bradley Cooper portrays Jon Peters

Benny Safdie portrays Joel Wachs

Christine Ebersole portrays Lucille Doolittle

John C. Reilly portrays Fred Gwynne

Ray Chase portrays Radio DJ

In addition to the given cast and characters, the film also stars Ben Stiller, Maya Rudolph, John Michael Higgins, and many more in various roles.

Plot

Not much has been revealed about the movie's plot as the film is yet to see the light of the day theatrically. Fans can still check out the official synopsis of the movie here:

"The movie is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around, and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love."

Viewers will have to visit theaters to learn additional details about Licorice Pizza when it arrives on November 26 via a limited release.

