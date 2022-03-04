Kanye West X Donda Sports merch drop: Where to buy, price and more

Kanye West keeps updating his merch collection with new releases time and again. The latest merch drop was released in collaboration with Donda Sports.

The purpose of the newly introduced merchandise is to celebrate Donda Academy’s homecoming game night.

In December last year, California-based Donda Academy hosted its homecoming game night in Los Angeles. Black was prescribed for the night, as spectators were asked to wear the color in accordance with the team’s uniforms.

Know more about the Kanye West x Donda Sports merchandise

The rapper recently teased the collab’s merch collection via Instagram. Black clothing holds a special place in Kanye West’s heart, which is evident from the latest collection.

All the versatile pieces of the partnership are created in solid black. The latest sporting venture offers hooded sweatshirts, sweat shorts, and socks. Marked with Donda Academy’s dove logo, the ready-to-wear pieces are designed with a minimalist approach.

The limited edition Donda Doves logo hoodie retails at $200 USD, while the Donda Doves shorts and socks are priced at $140 and $60 respectively. Those interested can take a closer look at the collab pieces as they are available for purchase on Donda Sports' official website.

The freshly introduced Donda Sports merch is available in different sizes varying from S-XXL. The sporting endeavor will ship all orders within 8-12 weeks.

More about Donda Sports Academy

In October last year, Donda Sports Academy was brought into being by Ye. The rapper’s vision behind the academy was to focus on discovering the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future.

Ye described his sporting venture as a center of learning for all basketball enthusiasts. The academy is giving lessons to students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.

American football wide receiver Antonio Brown joined hands with Kanye West in his new business endeavor as President of Donda Sports. The 33-year-old was formerly a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

